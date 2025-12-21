"I will Not Shut Up... I’ll Convince You": Shefali Shah

You said Vartika and you share the same DNA.

She is very close to who I am as a person. We share a lot of similarities. She is intensely passionate, so she feels everything in magnitude. The difference between Vartika and me is that she will hold back, while I won’t—whether the pain or the anger. The other part I like to believe is that I’m a righteous person, and so is she. She fiercely wants to protect what she loves, which means her city, her country, every single person around. She’s brutally honest, which I am; my husband (Vipul Shah) sometimes says, “Don’t shoot your mouth off.” Vartika is also obsessive, which I am. When I pick up one thing, I am focused on just that. So I think all of that is very similar. Vartika knows which arms to twist and how, and to what magnitude. I still haven’t gotten there. I don’t know how to do it.

Delhi Crime has always been a commentary on the police force and challenges facing society. How do you navigate a narrative so gripping?

As far as authenticity is concerned, Delhi Crime 1 set that standard. This show is raw, real. Season 1 was like a documentary drama, Season 2 was inspired by a true case, while in Season 3, one side is so high-octane and the other side of it—the cop team—is a raw, gritty, and grounded part of Delhi Crime, which remains unchanged, since that is the beauty and USP of the show. Yes, it’s true, Vartika no longer has the bravado, which I think is lovely, but I didn’t know how it was going to land. A lot of time, and I’m not questioning the audience’s intelligence, because they are far more intelligent and sensitive than we can imagine, but it’s easy to think that screaming, shouting, raving, ranting, crying, histrionics is a good performance. So to drop all of that and choose to do what I did, I didn’t know whether it was going to work. She’s carrying a lot of baggage from the past, but what hasn’t changed is her commitment to work. So it was all about her struggle with the need to get justice, and not having the luxury of time to wallow in pain or anger. She’s channelising this into solving a case. But, being her, she is defiant, stubborn, and will do her own thing.