OTT Revie|'The Fakenapping'

The film offers convincing performances. At the centre of it all, Mohmad Dokhei as Sattam gives a performance that never fails to entertain the viewers. Dokhei tries to be brave for his daughter, to satisfy his mother, and to stand his ground by seeking help from his father, all by putting on different faces each time. As absurd as Sattam’s plot is, Dokhei’s earnest performance gives the story its weight. The film is also technically sound, using clever camera techniques to avoid being stale. Something as simple as looking into a safe is made interesting by the frame-within-a-frame technique.

While there are plot elements with very real stakes for the characters, The Fakenapping struggles to communicate those stakes clearly to the viewer. When Sattam is threatened by a loan shark to repay his dues, the tension rises organically. But when the loan shark is beaten down by Suleiman, who somehow finds strength he didn’t seem to possess earlier, the moment feels convenient. Certain storylines are only used to add weight to the plot, but are not given a proper closure. Sattam and his daughter are shown to share a strong bond, but his daughter vanishes after a point, only to return to extract sympathy from the audience. Sulieman’s daughter-in-law, who is expecting a child and worries about bringing it into what she considers an inept family, also disappears from the narrative. Such loose ends leave the viewers with frustrating questions.

At large, the film feels like an example of incomplete efforts, despite having great performances, memorable moments, and many positive elements.