A walk in the clouds

Every year, Pantone’s Colour of the Year distils our collective mood into a single hue. For 2026, that shade is Cloud Dancer—a feather-light white that signals a clean slate, a return to restraint, and a luxury rooted in calm rather than spectacle.

Airy, creamy and effortlessly adaptable, the hue is the antithesis of the stark, clinical whites. “It diffuses light softly and pairs beautifully with wood tones, stone textures and brushed metals,” says Akshita Mehra of Studio Goya. Designer Minnie Bhatt echoes the sentiment, noting that the shade “brings serenity, openness and a sense of calm,” making it especially effective in compact apartments, rooms with limited natural light, or homes craving visual ease.

At its most powerful, the shade belongs on expansive planes—walls, ceilings, full-height cabinetry—where its gentle opacity becomes a grounding base rather than a blank one. Paired with weightier materials like dark marble, smoked veneers or richly grained stone, it lifts the composition, adding volume without visual noise.