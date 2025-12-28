Interview | "I gave My All to Wicked": Ariana Grande

As Wicked returns to the big screen with its poignant second chapter, Ariana Grande is still taking it all in. From fulfilling a childhood dream to navigating the emotional afterlife of a story rooted in love, loss and consequence, the singer-actor reflects on what it means to say goodbye to Glinda, the bond she shares with Cynthia Erivo, and why the magic of Oz will stay with her forever.
The first Wicked was a sensation. What can we expect from this second movie?
I would say Wicked: For Good is even more special and emotional. This second movie is all about unconditional love, forgiveness and friendship. Glinda and Elphaba have moved on with their lives. They have both made choices, and now they must face the consequences of those choices. This movie is all about consequences.
What will you take away most from the whole Wicked experience?
It has been an incredible experience. I feel grateful to be a part of this. The whole experience has been amazing, but the one thing that I feel like I will carry with me forever is Cynthia and our friendship. We have built such a special relationship. We started to work on something so huge and so daunting, but we worked it out, and we gave it our all. I am a better person because of this experience and through our friendship. We’re more than friends; we’re sisters.
For Good is to this movie what Defying Gravity was to the first. What was it like to sing that duet with Cynthia?
It was so special and such a true and honest moment for our characters. The emotion just came out of us because it really did feel like saying goodbye to a best friend. Every time we sang that song was emotional. That duet is such a moment for these two characters because, after everything they have been through and everything they have said and done to each other, it’s them saying how much they love one another.
How do you sum up Cynthia’s portrayal of Elphaba?
It’s phenomenal. But then Cynthia is phenomenal in everything she does. To see Cynthia so celebrated and acknowledged, along with (director) Jon M. Chu, and our whole Wicked family, has been so beautiful. I feel so grateful that we got to all share this.
What did it mean to be Oscar-nominated for your performance in the first film, and are you hoping it will happen again?
I wouldn’t even let my mind go that far. Playing Glinda has been the dream of my life. I am so deeply grateful that I was given the chance and that the first movie was so loved and so recognised. I feel humbled to be part of something so special. Anything else beyond that is out of my hands.
What is it about Glinda as a character that speaks to you?
I just love how deep and nuanced she is. Yes, she is funny, magical and full of light, but she feels so human underneath all of that. Like anyone, she is full of insecurities and often in desperate need of validation. She wants to be liked, but the question has always been why? That is my favourite thing about her. It’s not the magic or the fantasy of the role; it’s the fact that through her insecurities and her pain, she feels so human.
Why do you think this story and these movies have come to mean so much to so many people?
Because it’s both timeless and timely. Wicked is a story about love, but also how we respond to hate. It’s about being a better friend, a better ally, a better person. I love that it’s a story that means so much to people and that such a positive message is being sent through something so beautiful and fun.
You have told how starring in Wicked has been a life-long dream for you. How do you feel now you have fulfilled that dream?
It means everything. I always say how I view my life in two chapters; before seeing Wicked and after seeing it (laughs). This has been the culmination of something that has meant so much to me since I was 10-years-old, when I saw the original show on Broadway.
How did you manage to go from super fan to superstar?
I asked and asked and I auditioned. From the moment I heard Wicked was going to become a movie, I asked (producer) Marc Platt for an audition because that was my dream—just to audition for Wicked. I got the audition and somehow I landed the role of a lifetime.