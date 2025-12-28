Interview | "I gave My All to Wicked": Ariana Grande

As Wicked returns to the big screen with its poignant second chapter, Ariana Grande is still taking it all in. From fulfilling a childhood dream to navigating the emotional afterlife of a story rooted in love, loss and consequence, the singer-actor reflects on what it means to say goodbye to Glinda, the bond she shares with Cynthia Erivo, and why the magic of Oz will stay with her forever.

The first Wicked was a sensation. What can we expect from this second movie?

I would say Wicked: For Good is even more special and emotional. This second movie is all about unconditional love, forgiveness and friendship. Glinda and Elphaba have moved on with their lives. They have both made choices, and now they must face the consequences of those choices. This movie is all about consequences.

What will you take away most from the whole Wicked experience?

It has been an incredible experience. I feel grateful to be a part of this. The whole experience has been amazing, but the one thing that I feel like I will carry with me forever is Cynthia and our friendship. We have built such a special relationship. We started to work on something so huge and so daunting, but we worked it out, and we gave it our all. I am a better person because of this experience and through our friendship. We’re more than friends; we’re sisters.