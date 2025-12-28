The young and the restless

Instagram profiles have gone blank lately, with photos and posts archived or added only in highlights or shared as stories. They say it is a new GenZ aesthetic. “Posting too much is not cool anymore,” Prajakta Koli tells actor Kunal Kemmu in the weekly podcast Gen-Z is Doomed, hosted by content creator Agasthya Shah, as they discuss the ways of this generation. Perhaps that is why many Gen-Z social media accounts remain passively active — not posting too much, but still very much present online. Moving on to relationships, Koli notes that romance feels diluted because of too many clarifications. There is now a term for everything, she says, and what were once simply called “it’s complicated” are now situationships. But who knows if relationships would have been this complicated had millennials had dating apps back then? Shah’s podcast is all about stirring conversations around Gen-Z, millennials, their relationships, and the times they live in. The quirky back-and-forth between generations became viral on Instagram soon after the episode dropped.

On parenting, Koli feels millennials made mistakes and had to learn and move on quickly — a quality that could make them great parents. She also notes that GenZ is the most aware generation, unafraid to call out actions. Kemmu, however, points out how aggression today often plays out on social media. What stands out in the episode are the anecdotal stories. Kemmu reminisces about growing up in a close-knit community and playing together every evening.

It is this ease of subjects and tone that makes Shah’s podcast likeable. In his debut episode, he sits down with friends to discuss friendship fallouts, spilling secrets and reasons behind broken bonds. In another episode, he dives into boys’ night-out stories. In Exposing the Internet’s Biggest Red Flags, Shah reads out real-life stories and categorises them as red or green flags.