JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar combine to form new OTT platform JioHotstar

The two OTT platforms, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar have merged together to form a new platform JioHotstar, said a press release shared by the platform.

Along with Indian shows and movies, JioHotstar will stream content from Hollywood, with Disney, NBCUniversal Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO, and Paramount – all on the same platform.

Speaking on the launch of JioHotstar, Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar said, “At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of Infinite Possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all. By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalizing content like never before.”

The platform has also introduced ‘Sparks’, an initiative spotlighting India’s digital creators. Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar, said, “JioHotstar is setting a new benchmark for digital-first entertainment. The platform is immersive, inclusive, and audience-centric. While we have endless entertainment to offer, we are committed to continually innovate and elevate storytelling, ensuring that every Indian, regardless of language, discovers content they love.”

The subscription on the platform starts at Rs 149. Existing JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar subscribers will be able to transition and set up their new JioHotstar subscriptions.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)