Is the golden age over for OTT platforms in India?

The filmmaker reflected on how OTT once seemed like a limitless space for creative exploration, but over time, economic pressures and other considerations have taken centre stage. "OTT was this golden egg; everyone could do everything that they dreamt of, but it had to come full circle," Rao explained. While she acknowledged that India still produces some excellent writing for OTT, she remains unsure about the direction the industry will take from here.

Rao also revealed that although she has several ideas for OTT projects, including a mini-series, nothing has been greenlit yet. She admitted that she feels torn between developing her series ideas further or translating them into feature films. "I keep feeling like I want to take the ideas that I wrote for my series and make them into films!" she shared.

Kiran Rao’s comments highlight the challenges facing India's OTT landscape as it matures. While the promise of diverse storytelling remains, the question of sustainability and the economics of commissioning new content looms large. With a combination of creative potential and a rapidly evolving industry, only time will tell whether India’s OTT platforms will regain their golden age or face new hurdles in the years to come.