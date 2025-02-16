Is the golden age over for OTT platforms in India?

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has voiced her candid views on the current state of India's over-the-top or OTT platforms, reflecting on the highs and lows of the industry’s evolution. Speaking at the 7th edition of the Indian Screenwriters Conference (ISC), the Laapataa Ladies director expressed uncertainty about the future of streaming content in the country, describing the OTT era as having experienced a "golden age" that may now be past its prime.
Rao noted that when OTT platforms first emerged in India, they offered unprecedented creative freedom, allowing filmmakers and writers to experiment in ways that were previously unthinkable. However, she observed that over time, the content now available on these platforms is not drastically different from what one would find in traditional cinema. "The promise of world-building and doing other things may not have been fulfilled," she said, pointing out that many shows now closely resemble the kinds of films that dominate the mainstream.
The filmmaker reflected on how OTT once seemed like a limitless space for creative exploration, but over time, economic pressures and other considerations have taken centre stage. "OTT was this golden egg; everyone could do everything that they dreamt of, but it had to come full circle," Rao explained. While she acknowledged that India still produces some excellent writing for OTT, she remains unsure about the direction the industry will take from here.
Rao also revealed that although she has several ideas for OTT projects, including a mini-series, nothing has been greenlit yet. She admitted that she feels torn between developing her series ideas further or translating them into feature films. "I keep feeling like I want to take the ideas that I wrote for my series and make them into films!" she shared.
Kiran Rao’s comments highlight the challenges facing India's OTT landscape as it matures. While the promise of diverse storytelling remains, the question of sustainability and the economics of commissioning new content looms large. With a combination of creative potential and a rapidly evolving industry, only time will tell whether India’s OTT platforms will regain their golden age or face new hurdles in the years to come.
However, key stakeholders in the traditional theater release arena argue that the gap between the two is narrowing, as OTT releases have become an essential part of the overall movie strategy.
"Producers now factor in OTT revenue alongside box office earnings. More importantly, as theater revenues are often insufficient to cover production costs, OTT platforms are increasingly seen as a complementary source of income," says a leading producer who doesn't want to be identified due to confidentiality reasons.