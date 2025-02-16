Play It again, Sam

Having stepped into the world of sports, the actor says that she didn’t have sportsman qualities as a young adult. “While growing up, I didn’t learn much of the things like gracefully losing, resilience, and fighting back. So, I think that having sports as a part of your life to understand the true spirit of sportsmanship is so very important. I realise how much I missed out on that. So, when the opportunity came by to buy a sports team, I immediately knew that it was part of the bigger dream that I had around health.”

Samantha, who used to take multiple film projects a year, believes she’s now taken herself out of the race. She says, “I think I only want to be a part of passion projects. Simply, the ones I truly believe in. I know that there was a point in time where if I didn’t have three movies releasing a year, I would feel like I’m a failure. But now I take up a role only if I feel absolutely interested, and if it gives me sleepless nights worrying how I’m going to crack it.”

The actor shuttles between three cities but says that she never thought she would end up spending so much in Mumbai. “I’m very proud to actually be able to live between Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, and these three cities matter a lot to me,” she adds.