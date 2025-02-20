HBO's 'The Last of Us' season two to debut on April 13

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The much-awaited second season of the smash hit series "The Last of Us" will premiere on HBO on April 13, the American cable network has announced.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the show is based on PlayStation's popular video game of the same name and made its debut on HBO in 2023.

The show received critical acclaim and was later renewed for a second season.

"Every path has a price. #TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max," HBO posted on Instagram alongside character posters of Pascal and Ramsey.

Set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilisation, "The Last of Us" follows Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

The sophomore chapter is set five years after the events of the first season.