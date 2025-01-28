Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert livestream draws 83 lakh views on Disney+ Hotstar

MUMBAI: Disney+ Hotstar recorded an impressive 83 lakh views for the live stream of British rock band Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad on 26 January, with viewers clocking a total of 16.5 crore minutes of watch time over three hours.
The concert was part of Coldplay’s "Music of the Spheres World Tour," which included three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 18, 19, and 21 January. The Ahmedabad leg at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 25 and 26 January marked the band’s final stop in India.
According to a press release by JioStar Digital, Sunday’s live stream saw participation from viewers across the country, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, NCR Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal contributing 85% of the total viewership.
Led by vocalist Chris Martin, the band, which also features guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, enthralled fans with a setlist including hits such as "Yellow," "Charlie Brown," "All My Love," "Clocks," "People of the Pride," "Hymn for the Weekend," and "Viva La Vida."
Sanjog Gupta, CEO-Sports at JioStar, expressed delight at the overwhelming response, stating, “At Disney+ Hotstar, we specialise in delivering compelling and immersive coverage of large-scale live events. We’re continually striving to serve elevated experiences, combining our storytelling strength with the power of shared emotional connections. Coldplay Live is a perfect example of how we bring world-class live entertainment and the power of unmissable, shared moments to millions across India.”
Kiran Mani, CEO-Digital at JioStar, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The response to the live stream concert of Coldplay is a testament to our commitment to offering premium experiences. At Disney+ Hotstar, curating live-streaming experiences goes beyond business. Our unparalleled reach, driven by our vision to empower audiences, makes it imperative for us to deliver premium high-value entertainment experiences for our users.”
Coldplay, in a heartfelt note on their official X page, thanked Indian fans for their support during the tour. “Thank you, Ahmedabad, thank you, India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever (sic),” the band wrote.