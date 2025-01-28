Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert livestream draws 83 lakh views on Disney+ Hotstar

MUMBAI: Disney+ Hotstar recorded an impressive 83 lakh views for the live stream of British rock band Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad on 26 January, with viewers clocking a total of 16.5 crore minutes of watch time over three hours.

The concert was part of Coldplay’s "Music of the Spheres World Tour," which included three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 18, 19, and 21 January. The Ahmedabad leg at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 25 and 26 January marked the band’s final stop in India.

According to a press release by JioStar Digital, Sunday’s live stream saw participation from viewers across the country, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, NCR Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal contributing 85% of the total viewership.

Led by vocalist Chris Martin, the band, which also features guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, enthralled fans with a setlist including hits such as "Yellow," "Charlie Brown," "All My Love," "Clocks," "People of the Pride," "Hymn for the Weekend," and "Viva La Vida."