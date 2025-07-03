India reinstates geo-blocks on Pakistani celebrity accounts

This latest move follows the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' recommendation to block 16 Pakistan-based YouTube channels after the recent act of terrorism in Pahalgam.

The Ministry alleged that these channels spread communally sensitive and provocative content as well as false information that targets India, its security agencies and armed forces. Besides the YouTube channels, social media profiles of numerous public figures from Pakistan, including actors Saba Qamar, Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, Danish Taimoor, Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, and Mawra Hocane remain geo-blocked in India.

Moreover, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has told Indian OTT platforms, digital intermediaries, and media streaming services to stop distributing web series, songs, podcasts, films, and other media content hailing from Pakistan. The Ministry's advisory mentioned national security as the primary concern.