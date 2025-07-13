Interview |‘It’s a Dream Come True’: David Corenswet

Superman’s cinematic appeal is timeless. This time David Corenswet is taking on the iconic role of the superhero in the upcoming DC film. Corenswet has revealed that he exchanged letters with former Superman actors, who offered encouragement but refrained from giving advice. Previously titled Superman: Legacy, it marks the start of the new DC Universe. The film stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, promising a fresh take on the superhero’s origin.
How are you enjoying being the new Superman so far?
I’m enjoying it, but it feels a little weird, to be honest. It’s starting to feel real. It’s been a long road up to this point. So now for the film to be out there, with people seeing it makes it feel more real. But it’s exciting, and the reaction to me and everyone involved in this film has been totally overwhelming.
How did the role come to you?
It happened through a lot of auditions, a lot of screen tests, and a lot of luck. I’m just so grateful that James Gunn saw something in me to make him believe I could be Superman. It’s a dream come true as well as a huge responsibility.
How did he break the good news to you?
He called me and said that I had an hour to tell my family because by then it was going to be out. Everyone was going to know I was Superman. It was crazy. Everything moved so fast after that.
And how did you break the news to your wife?
It was a big moment. I’m not going to lie. I mean, it’s not every day that you get to tell your wife you’re Superman. It felt more than a little weird and also kind of ridiculous to say it, and it still does. But I told her, and she was excited. It was a special moment. But she believed that I would get the part more than I did. So, it was nice to have that moment together.
Can you still go out in public without being recognised?
Right now I can. The closest I’ve gotten to being recognised as Superman is having someone stop me to tell me that I look like Superman. I took it as a compliment.
What was it like to pull that famous costume on for the first time?
The first day on set with the suit and the cape and seeing everyone’s reaction was quite a moment. But the first time I actually put a suit on didn’t feel like that at all. We went through a few different ideas for the suit, actually. The first one I put on didn’t even have the ‘S’ on it or a cape, so it was a little underwhelming. But the one we went with is just awesome.
We can see from the trailer that you enjoy a flying kissing scene with Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois. What was that like to shoot?
Well, it wasn’t romantic at all. We were up on a harness, spinning around. So, the main feeling was just hoping not to get nauseous because we were up there a long time. But it was a big moment for the characters and in the shoot for us as actors.
Superman is super strong and resilient. But what about you? Any injuries from all those stunt scenes?
A few bumps and bruises. I walked into a wall in this one scene when I was supposed to go through the window. That hurt! But probably what hurt the most was being in a harness for so long for the flying scenes. That was pretty tough.
What is your message to Superman fans?
I just feel excited that this is a movie that everyone can feel positive about and enjoy. It’s an exciting new take on Superman. It’s full of hope, and it’s the opening of a new universe. This is something to be enthusiastic about, to share with an audience, and to enjoy. It’s a great adventure.