Interview |‘It’s a Dream Come True’: David Corenswet

How did the role come to you?

It happened through a lot of auditions, a lot of screen tests, and a lot of luck. I’m just so grateful that James Gunn saw something in me to make him believe I could be Superman. It’s a dream come true as well as a huge responsibility.

How did he break the good news to you?

He called me and said that I had an hour to tell my family because by then it was going to be out. Everyone was going to know I was Superman. It was crazy. Everything moved so fast after that.

And how did you break the news to your wife?

It was a big moment. I’m not going to lie. I mean, it’s not every day that you get to tell your wife you’re Superman. It felt more than a little weird and also kind of ridiculous to say it, and it still does. But I told her, and she was excited. It was a special moment. But she believed that I would get the part more than I did. So, it was nice to have that moment together.