Podcast review: 'The Having Said That Show'

Candid conversations brew when two childhood friends come together for a fun, unscripted podcast series. Hundreds of successful episodes later, The Having Said That Show’s Aditya Lodha and Jehangir Havaldar have managed to create a loyal fan base on both Spotify and YouTube, where the episodes air. Aditya, a musician, and Jehangir, a strength and conditioning coach, corrective exercise specialist, and nutritionist, always wanted to create a platform where conversations stirred naturally and fun content flowed.

With episodes rolling out every week, the hosts have managed to capture the attention of young audiences. They now have 1,10,000 followers on their Instagram handle and about 77,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel in three years of content creation online. From having podcasts between the two of them to now having guests from different walks of life, they’ve both come far. In their latest episode, they give a glimpse of their upcoming live show where they plan a debate round as part of the games night. They discuss if the American sitcom Friends is better than How I Met Your Mother. They also focus on the portrayal of relationships, handling of complex issues, and humour.

In another episode with comedian Kenny Sebastian, they discuss how he met his wife. The episode with content creator Ankush Bahuguna looks at the hype over matcha and if it remains popular only because it looks more aesthetic than coffee. ‘Matcha is just mehendi ka paani,’ says Bahuguna.