Podcast review: 'The Having Said That Show'

Candid conversations brew when two childhood friends come together for a fun, unscripted podcast series. Hundreds of successful episodes later, The Having Said That Show’s Aditya Lodha and Jehangir Havaldar have managed to create a loyal fan base on both Spotify and YouTube, where the episodes air. Aditya, a musician, and Jehangir, a strength and conditioning coach, corrective exercise specialist, and nutritionist, always wanted to create a platform where conversations stirred naturally and fun content flowed.
With episodes rolling out every week, the hosts have managed to capture the attention of young audiences. They now have 1,10,000 followers on their Instagram handle and about 77,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel in three years of content creation online. From having podcasts between the two of them to now having guests from different walks of life, they’ve both come far. In their latest episode, they give a glimpse of their upcoming live show where they plan a debate round as part of the games night. They discuss if the American sitcom Friends is better than How I Met Your Mother. They also focus on the portrayal of relationships, handling of complex issues, and humour.
In another episode with comedian Kenny Sebastian, they discuss how he met his wife. The episode with content creator Ankush Bahuguna looks at the hype over matcha and if it remains popular only because it looks more aesthetic than coffee. ‘Matcha is just mehendi ka paani,’ says Bahuguna.
When actor Darsheel Safary gets invited, they talk about his acting process in the critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par. Safary discusses how at that age he wasn’t conscious, and that worked for him as a child actor. ‘I was just so much in the flow.’ He remembers how Aamir Khan told him the earlier he got the shot, the better actor he would be. He says he would visualise getting an award because he gave the shot in fewer takes. They also call upon actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to discuss their relationship and how parenting is treating them. Ali Fazal recalls acting in a double role in a film called Baat Bann Gyi when asked about the biggest regrets the couple had in their career choices. ‘I was told it was based on Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors,’ he adds.
Their episodes are light, relaxed, and unconventional, with topics ranging from vegetarianism to something as trivial as a pizza vs shawarma. They appeal to everyone and make for the best conversations to unwind after a hectic day.