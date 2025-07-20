The art of not repeating himself

To stay by your friend is what true friendship means for Sarbh. The actor believes its one of the few choices we make as individuals. “You don’t choose your family, but you choose your friends. I’ve also had fights with my friends. For instance I had a fist fight with a friend but it wasn’t in anger. It was more like a play fight. Fights can also happen in the heat of the moment. As long as you can discuss the root cause of whatever has led to it, you as friends can come out stronger. If that’s not on the table for discussion, then you’ll come out weaker,” he says.

The actor was accompanied by Amit Sadh in Pune Highway. Their camaraderie was no less than magic. “The credit goes to the environment the directors created. The actors they took kind of matched the sincerity that was required for this film,” he adds.

Sarbh was also seen in south superstar Dhanush’s latest hit Kuberaa. The movie also stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The plot focuses on a beggar who undergoes a dramatic transformation while exploring greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas in his journey. The south debut came with its own challenges. It meant learning a different language. “It was great working in a different language. It was difficult. and undoubtedly challenging. I had to mug up the lines.”