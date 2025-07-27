‘I don’t Worry About Getting Older’: Brad Pitt

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt has set his fans’ hearts racing with his recent release, F1. The film has received critical acclaim, with cinema halls packed across the globe. The 60-year-old actor gets behind the wheel in a fiercely and extravagantly shot Formula One melodrama. Pitt has worked with some of the top F1 racing drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, for the film.

How much do you need to know about motor sport to enjoy F1?

I don’t think you need to know anything. This isn’t just a race movie, it’s a human story. It’s about people and the risks they take to be the best at what they do. More than anything, it’s a really fun and exciting thrill ride of an experience that everybody is going to want to see. Director Joseph Kosinski has done an incredible job in capturing all the danger and the excitement of the race track and the people who put everything on the line every time they head out on the track.

What can you tell us about the character you play?

I play a guy called Sonny Hayes who works as a cab driver in New York. Back in the 90s, he had huge potential in racing. But that path came to an end after he was involved in a horrible crash. He has stayed involved with racing, but in the background, until his friend, played by Javier Bardem—an F1 team owner—remembers him, and it all begins again.