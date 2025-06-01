Breaking Silence With Sass

If you’re craving unfiltered conversations about modern womanhood with a splash of satire, humour and sincerity, Moment of Silence is the podcast to listen to. Co-hosted by actor and model Naina Bhan—popular for her role in Class—and famous Instagram influencer Sakshi Shivdasani, this podcast dives headfirst into topics women often discuss privately but rarely hear publicly.

Each episode starts with some humorous and unapologetic explosion of hot takes, their personal lives, and candid observations on everything from the messy modern relationships to the politics of intimacy. In one particularly engaging episode, Naina and Sakshi kick off with an unexpectedly hilarious take on funerals—not mocking the loss, but rather reflecting on the social awkwardness and absurd expectations around how we mourn and behave in grief. It’s this balance of depth and irreverence that makes the podcast what it is.

The fun podcast talks about the wildest and weirdest breakup stories, the institution of marriage, romantic and parental relationships, and questions like whether they enjoy PDA or how to fasttrack the “cleanse your ex process” in true Moment of Silence fashion, which are fun to listen to.