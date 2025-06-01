Breaking Silence With Sass

If you’re craving unfiltered conversations about modern womanhood with a splash of satire, humour and sincerity, Moment of Silence is the podcast to listen to. Co-hosted by actor and model Naina Bhan—popular for her role in Class—and famous Instagram influencer Sakshi Shivdasani, this podcast dives headfirst into topics women often discuss privately but rarely hear publicly.
Each episode starts with some humorous and unapologetic explosion of hot takes, their personal lives, and candid observations on everything from the messy modern relationships to the politics of intimacy. In one particularly engaging episode, Naina and Sakshi kick off with an unexpectedly hilarious take on funerals—not mocking the loss, but rather reflecting on the social awkwardness and absurd expectations around how we mourn and behave in grief. It’s this balance of depth and irreverence that makes the podcast what it is.
The fun podcast talks about the wildest and weirdest breakup stories, the institution of marriage, romantic and parental relationships, and questions like whether they enjoy PDA or how to fasttrack the “cleanse your ex process” in true Moment of Silence fashion, which are fun to listen to.
A recurring theme is the ever-evolving dynamics of dating and relationships. The duo doesn’t shy away from pointing out the ways women are reclaiming agency in physical intimacy. They talk frankly about how, contrary to old stereotypes, women today often set the pace in intimate relationships—and they explore how this shift unsettles traditional gender roles. From influencers like Kusha Kapila to Bollywood star Imran Khan, the podcast has a wide range of guests. They also tackle routine problems with relatable frustration—like the ‘politics of splitting bills’ on dates. “If I offer to split the bill, I mean it,” Sakshi quips in one episode, “I’m not testing your feminism; I just don’t want to owe you dinner.” These raw, reflective moments are often punctuated with laughter and light banter, making you feel like you’re eavesdropping on your smartest, sassiest friends.
Both hosts also talk about the trolling and hate they face, and how they cope with it—sometimes with thick skin, sometimes with humour, and often by simply speaking louder.
Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other audio streaming platforms, the podcast is more fun on YouTube. Moment of Silence is not for the faint-hearted or easily offended. Whether you’re a woman navigating love and life in 2025 or someone curious to hear what women really think about sex, relationships, and fashion, this podcast is a must-listen. It’s a space where silence is broken with a mic drop.