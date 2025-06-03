Entrepreneur to Entertainer: Anoop weaves art and passion into every pursuit

A Business Journey Intertwined with Arts and Creativity

Anoop’s journey as a businessman, particularly in establishing the now-iconic Ayurvedic bath soap Medimix and its various brand extensions, was far from easy. Yet, he applied the same creativity that fuels his passion for filmmaking to build his business.

“We introduced several innovative advertising and promotional strategies, which were cost-effective but had a high impact,” he recalls. “One of the most unique ideas was placing small ads featuring on devotional cards distributed in churches on Sundays. It was a low-cost yet powerful promotional tool that helped grow Medimix as a household brand.”

Interestingly, Anoop’s story as a budding businessman is also intertwined with cinema. “In one of K. Balachander’s old Tamil movies starring Kamal Haasan, the lead female character worked as a sales girl for Medimix soap. The brand was mentioned in several scenes with dialogues between the hero and heroine,” Anoop says.

“This was purely accidental, as we had no prior knowledge of it, but it gave the brand an overwhelming promotional boost.”

As the guiding force behind the AVA Group of Companies, Anoop stands at the helm of a vast empire, where ancient wisdom meets modern excellence, where he nurtured this conglomerate, which thrives in the realms of Ayurveda, herbals, and natural food products.

The group, renowned for crafting Medimix—the world’s best-selling Ayurvedic bath soap—also upholds the legacy of Melam, a beloved spice and condiment brand across Kerala, and proudly hosts Sanjeevanam, a unique Ayurvedic hospital where healing and wellness harmoniously merge.

In December of 2023, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to India bestowed upon him the esteemed title of Chairman of the India Eurasia Trade Council, a role he embraced with the grace of one destined to bridge cultures and foster global bonds.

In the cinematic world, his name resonates with acclaim through AVA Productions, a venture where stories are told in film, both grand and intimate. His company, with a legacy of excellence, has garnered prestigious accolades, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Documentary in 2007 for "Before the Brush Dropped", and the 56th National Film Award for Best Film on Family Values in 2008 for "Appuvin Nayagan – Spotty (My Hero)". The poignant "Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha" took home the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film in 2009, a testament to his dedication to storytelling that stirs both heart and mind.

Anoop’s philanthropic endeavors are a testament to his compassion. The Hridaya Ragam project, which offered free heart surgeries to children in need, is but one of many noble causes he has championed. His leadership as Global General Secretary of the World Malayalee Council steered the Jyothirgamaya eye donation campaign, which brought the gift of sight to nearly 320,000 individuals across Kerala.

In the realm of the performing arts, Anoop’s spirit is ever vibrant. He has graced both Malayalam and Tamil films with his presence, his love for stage arts transcending into the founding of a theatre troupe that brings to life Malayalam plays and dance dramas, enriching Chennai’s cultural fabric.

A seeker of knowledge, he holds a Ph.D. in philosophy from the Medicina Alternativa Institute in Sri Lanka, and remains a steadfast advocate for Ayurveda, a path he believes leads to both healing and harmony in the modern world.

Through his myriad achievements—spanning business, cinema, philanthropy, and the arts—Anoop has not been without regrets. However, he has always turned these regrets into positive learnings, using them as stepping stones to overcome challenges. While the commercial failure of his masterpiece film Yugaprushan was devastating at the time, the 2010 biopic of Sri Narayana Guru remains a deeply meaningful experience for this impromptu artist. "The movie, which has been viewed by millions on digital platforms, continues to be regarded as a legendary film. Isn't that the true measure of success?" Anoop asks, as he weaves together threads of wisdom, compassion, and creativity.

'You Turn'

Through his diverse roles and contributions, Anoop has made significant impacts in business, film, and social welfare, establishing himself as a multifaceted personality in Indian society. His journey in both the arts and business is a testament to his creative mindset, perseverance, and unique ability to blend art with commerce—a feat few have managed. His first book, You Turn, an autobiography published by Penguin, reflects this journey and offers readers inspiration to transform their own lives if they choose.