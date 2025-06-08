OTT review | Britain and The Blitz A Nuanced Take on War

The 21-year-old Royal Air Force (RAF) radar plotter Edith Heap, in her account, adds that the silver lining in this crisis is the emancipation of women, as they stepped out to wear the uniforms in large numbers in support of their country. Ella perfectly pictures these moments as not something worth hooting and cheering. Instead, she uses them as a dig at the hypocrisy that it took Hitler and The Blitz for British men of the 20th century to respect women.

Ella’s narrative style and intent get more dignified as she also chooses to include the perspective of some German soldiers, who criticised the war. One of Hitler’s Air Force pilots says, “The very moment the flight took off, I wondered if I will ever go to my home again,” precisely accentuating the argument that it is natural for humans not to harm others and that hatred is something learned.

The colourisation of the events allows some semblance of modernity, but it would have been a better experience if the footage were restored and retained the monochrome tone to achieve authenticity. However, this doesn’t undercut the noble thought Ella wanted to share with the rest of the world that war should only be a last resort that you grudgingly agree to get involved in and not be welcomed with excitement.