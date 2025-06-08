‘Working with Tom is Incredible’

Actor Hayley Atwell has surprised her fans with a behind-the-scenes revelation about her time on Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The 43-year-old actor revealed on The Tonight Show that she was eight and a half months pregnant while filming an intense action sequence for the film. Despite the challenges, she insisted on performing the stunts herself. The actor, who became globally popular for her role as Peggy Carter in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, joined the MI franchise with its seventh instalment Dead Reckoning.

How has your character changed from when we last saw her?

Grace is a rather mischievous and fun character who makes mistakes but who can certainly hold her own with Ethan Hunt. She’s still all that, but she has progressed. In the last film, she was really having to learn how to trust Ethan and to be part of a team. She now understands the cost of belonging to a group of people is the fear of losing them. So the emotional stakes for her are a lot higher in this one. She is still learning; she’s still inexperienced, but she now also has this fear of something happening to the people she cares about.