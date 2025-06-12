‘I write a lot about love,’ reveals actor-singer Taaruk Raina of 'Mismatched' fame

For many, Anmol Malhotra from Mismatched could be the first image that comes to mind when they hear the name Taaruk Raina. But beyond the ‘boy next door’ image, Raina has carved himself a musical career too. Now, with his upcoming Lost & Found tour, he is all set to wow audiences in the city that first welcomed his voice. “My first ever performance was at the Humming Tree at least seven years ago. It was a brief 15-minute set of covers, but it was the first time I had sung live. So it’s really special to return here,” he reminisces.

Interestingly, the title of Raina’s tour is a metaphor that encapsulates his evolving relationship with music and self-expression. His song of the same name, which was conceptualised over a year and a half ago, serves as an emotional ode to acceptance and release. “It just kind of sums up my situation with music,” he shares, adding, “It’s about letting go and letting things happen.”

As an artiste, he wears many hats: actor, singer, songwriter, and performer. Yet he sees each role as a different outlet for the same creative force. Acting, as he notes, is more interpretive, an expression through someone else’s script, unlike music which is deeply personal. “In music, I’m baring it all. I’m not playing a part. I’m just being me,” he says. This self-expression is what he hopes to share with his audience. “I’m just trying to get my thoughts out there and make some people happy, I actually don’t care about which version of me does that, as long as it does, and every word is based on my own life. It’s exposing,” he adds.