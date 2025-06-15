Interview: Suniel Shetty speaks on his latest film 'Kesari Veer'

Suniel Shetty, or Anna, as Bollywood lovingly calls him, requires no introduction. With a three-decade-long career that spans over 100 films, he has firmly established himself as a powerhouse in the industry. His latest project, Kesari Veer, delves into the inspiring tale of Hamirji Gohil, who valiantly defended the Somnath Temple against the Tughlaq Empire. Reflecting on the film’s theme, Shetty asserts, “If you compare the story to today’s world, it beautifully emphasises that the nation surpasses everything else. We often speak of unsung heroes, and there is a hero like that in every nook and cranny of this land. By weaving these stories, we can reconstruct and relive our history through these remarkable individuals. That, to me, encapsulates the essence of our film.”
This is not the first time he has taken up a so-called patriotic film. Even now he is remembered for iconic films like Border and Refugee. A staunch advocate for preserving the rich social tapestry of India, Shetty resists any tags of jingoism that his films may attract. “At no point has our film ever spoken against any community. There is no animosity here. It’s about India as one unified entity, urging us to uphold our culture and beliefs. Hinduism and Sanatan dharma transcend mere religion; they embody the principles of dharma and karma—essentially, they are about fostering empathy towards one another. This film embodies that spirit, warning against outsiders who may wish to sow discord among us—a sentiment that resonates profoundly with today’s pressing societal needs.”
A true patriot at heart, Shetty, who burst onto the Hindi film scene in 1992 at the age of 31 with the blockbuster Balwaan, opposite the talented Divya Bharti, never shies away from expressing himself. His fit look at 63 and style quotient have gained him many Gen Z fans. He recently raked up a controversy when he spoke about his daughter Athiya choosing natural birth over C-section. “I speak my mind without hesitation. This honesty reflects in my films, where I embody a myriad of characters. Yet, my love for my country remains steadfast. What I wish for is simple: let us be. You live your life, and we’ll navigate ours. We have no intention of harming innocent civilians; our focus is on those who underestimate us, thinking they can silence us. Truly, it was a grade-one operation,” Shetty asserts with conviction.
The actor is optimistic about the evolution of scriptwriting in patriotic cinema, noting a surge in stories that celebrate the rich tapestry of our heritage and history. “Every narrative immerses you in the essence of India, and that’s electrifying. You begin to see yourself within these tales. The spectrum of characters is vast—there’s a Hamid Gul and a Vedaji, each playing vital roles in their own right. Even a supporting character can leave a profound impact,” he explains.
Shetty’s rise to fame was far from effortless. His father faced countless hardships to provide for their family. After moving to Mumbai, he took on jobs as a cleaner in a building and later at a South Indian restaurant, dedicating himself to raising his children through sheer determination. “I vividly recall the sacrifices my father made for us. Those experiences have crystallised my sense of self and kept me grounded. The struggles of everyday people impart the most invaluable lessons in life,” he shares.