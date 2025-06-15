Interview: Suniel Shetty speaks on his latest film 'Kesari Veer'

Suniel Shetty, or Anna, as Bollywood lovingly calls him, requires no introduction. With a three-decade-long career that spans over 100 films, he has firmly established himself as a powerhouse in the industry. His latest project, Kesari Veer, delves into the inspiring tale of Hamirji Gohil, who valiantly defended the Somnath Temple against the Tughlaq Empire. Reflecting on the film’s theme, Shetty asserts, “If you compare the story to today’s world, it beautifully emphasises that the nation surpasses everything else. We often speak of unsung heroes, and there is a hero like that in every nook and cranny of this land. By weaving these stories, we can reconstruct and relive our history through these remarkable individuals. That, to me, encapsulates the essence of our film.”

This is not the first time he has taken up a so-called patriotic film. Even now he is remembered for iconic films like Border and Refugee. A staunch advocate for preserving the rich social tapestry of India, Shetty resists any tags of jingoism that his films may attract. “At no point has our film ever spoken against any community. There is no animosity here. It’s about India as one unified entity, urging us to uphold our culture and beliefs. Hinduism and Sanatan dharma transcend mere religion; they embody the principles of dharma and karma—essentially, they are about fostering empathy towards one another. This film embodies that spirit, warning against outsiders who may wish to sow discord among us—a sentiment that resonates profoundly with today’s pressing societal needs.”