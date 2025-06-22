Ginny and Georgia review: High Stakes, Higher Emotions

When Ginny and Georgia first dropped on Netflix in 2021, comparisons to Gilmore Girls was inevitable. By Season 2, Ginny and Georgia began carving out its own identity. However, it stumbled by pouring too much screen time into peripheral characters, leaving the titular duo in the shadows. With Season 3, the series puts forward its best storyline yet as a murder trial takes centre stage. The drama is dialled up, the stakes are high, and this time, the spotlight stays firmly on Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey).
In the very first episode of Season 3, Max (Sara Waisglass) quips, “This is not even a podcast,” as she dismisses the seriousness of Georgia’s murder trial and questions her guilt. At first, we’re led to believe, much like Max, that the trial will simply serve as a subplot. But as the season unfolds, the trial takes over the narrative with such intensity and flair that it could very well be its own limited series.
While mental health took centre stage in Season 2, Ginny and Georgia Season 3 truly levels up in its portrayal of emotional complexity. Ginny’s struggle with self-harm remains a central thread, but this time, Marcus’ (Felix Mallard) quiet battle with depression is woven just as thoughtfully into the narrative. The show doesn’t stop there; characters like Max, Austin (Diesel La Torroca), and even Georgia peel back their layers, revealing raw vulnerabilities that make their stories feel all too real.
By the end of the season, both Ginny and Georgia emerge as drastically changed versions of themselves, shaped by trauma, growth, and a fair amount of chaos. What makes this transformation truly compelling is how they begin borrowing a page from each other’s playbooks. In a season full of tension, drama, and healing, it’s this role reversal and the subtle switch in how they handle life, that delivers the most unexpectedly delightful twist.
The murder trial and its ripple effects on the core characters already deliver enough nail-biting drama to anchor the season. As if that wasn’t intense enough, the creators stack conflict upon conflict for Ginny and Georgia. In Episode 6, Georgia sums it up perfectly, reflecting on the trial and how it has fractured her family.
If we look past the season’s minor hiccups in writing, Ginny and Georgia offers plenty to enjoy. It wraps up with a cliffhanger that sparks curiosity without leaning into over-the-top theatrics. In the final episode, Ginny thinks aloud, “I wonder if things will finally be normal.” It’s a question that lingers in our minds as well; one that remains, fittingly, unanswered.