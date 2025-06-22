Ginny and Georgia review: High Stakes, Higher Emotions

When Ginny and Georgia first dropped on Netflix in 2021, comparisons to Gilmore Girls was inevitable. By Season 2, Ginny and Georgia began carving out its own identity. However, it stumbled by pouring too much screen time into peripheral characters, leaving the titular duo in the shadows. With Season 3, the series puts forward its best storyline yet as a murder trial takes centre stage. The drama is dialled up, the stakes are high, and this time, the spotlight stays firmly on Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey).

In the very first episode of Season 3, Max (Sara Waisglass) quips, “This is not even a podcast,” as she dismisses the seriousness of Georgia’s murder trial and questions her guilt. At first, we’re led to believe, much like Max, that the trial will simply serve as a subplot. But as the season unfolds, the trial takes over the narrative with such intensity and flair that it could very well be its own limited series.

While mental health took centre stage in Season 2, Ginny and Georgia Season 3 truly levels up in its portrayal of emotional complexity. Ginny’s struggle with self-harm remains a central thread, but this time, Marcus’ (Felix Mallard) quiet battle with depression is woven just as thoughtfully into the narrative. The show doesn’t stop there; characters like Max, Austin (Diesel La Torroca), and even Georgia peel back their layers, revealing raw vulnerabilities that make their stories feel all too real.