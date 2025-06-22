‘I can Never Abuse Anyone’: Aamir Khan

Popularly known as Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, is finally set to return to the silver screen. The actor will soon be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, the much awaited sequel to his iconic 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film revolves around specially-abled kids and features Aamir Khan as a basketball coach.

What were the challenges you faced while shooting with a neurodivergent cast?

I have been working in this industry for 35 years and done almost 45 films. Working with creative people, whether it is the DOP, actors, director, production designer isn’t always easy. But we did not witness any trouble while shooting this film. When these ten people came on the sets, they hugged and spread their energy and made everything feel calm and positive.

What was your personal experience working with a neurodivergent cast?

They were very much on the same level as the neuro-typical beings on set. They rehearsed the lines very well. Instead, I would ask for a retake sometimes but not even a single moment was wasted because of their re-takes. Ashish, whose character’s name is Sunil was so sharp that I apologised once saying ‘it is my mistake.’ He replied saying, ‘koi baat nahi bade bade logon se choti choti galtiyan ho jati hai’ (No worries. Popular people make such small mistakes.)