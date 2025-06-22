‘I can Never Abuse Anyone’: Aamir Khan

Popularly known as Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, is finally set to return to the silver screen. The actor will soon be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, the much awaited sequel to his iconic 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film revolves around specially-abled kids and features Aamir Khan as a basketball coach.
What were the challenges you faced while shooting with a neurodivergent cast?
I have been working in this industry for 35 years and done almost 45 films. Working with creative people, whether it is the DOP, actors, director, production designer isn’t always easy. But we did not witness any trouble while shooting this film. When these ten people came on the sets, they hugged and spread their energy and made everything feel calm and positive.
What was your personal experience working with a neurodivergent cast?
They were very much on the same level as the neuro-typical beings on set. They rehearsed the lines very well. Instead, I would ask for a retake sometimes but not even a single moment was wasted because of their re-takes. Ashish, whose character’s name is Sunil was so sharp that I apologised once saying ‘it is my mistake.’ He replied saying, ‘koi baat nahi bade bade logon se choti choti galtiyan ho jati hai’ (No worries. Popular people make such small mistakes.)
How do you compare Sitaare Zameen Par to your popular film Taare Zameen Par?
This film is a second part of Taare Zameen Par. Though in Taare Zameen Par the teacher tries to help the student while in Sitaare Zameen Par, these 10 students help the coach. People feel being specially-abled makes them lesser than us but the film shows how they help the coach to bring change. This will be the biggest difference that the audience will note between the two films.
What is the reason behind choosing basketball for your storyline?
We chose this sport because it is an easy game in comparison to other games. For example, cricket is a little complicated. It has so many rules. On another note, sports has been a lucky topic for me. Jo Jeeta Woh Sikandar had cycling while Dangal had kushti and Ghulam had boxing.
Did you enjoy playing your character?
I enjoyed it especially because of the character’s trait of shamelessness. It demanded being very rude. In real life, my upbringing is very different. I can never be rude since Ammi has inculcated ethical values in us. I can never abuse anyone.
Your thoughts on holding the reins of direction?
I directed the first part in a crisis situation. In reality, I am an actor only. However, I don’t count Taare Zameen Par as my directorial debut. But whenever I do my second film it will be a full-fledged directorial venture. As a director you have to handle every sphere of filmmaking so when I take up the reins of direction, I will not act.
What do you feel about the challenges of reaching an audience and box office success?
Even after 35 years, we have to face and comply with marketing challenges. We put stickers and placards on buses and trains to make people aware about the film’s release. The audience is different now. They receive things differently. With social changes like social media and the internet, you have to change marketing gimmicks. Everything needs to be brought about quickly since the audience can’t be held for long. The fundamentals are the same. Filmmaking and marketing are connected.
Your thoughts on eight-hour working time on set?
It is important to maintain a work-life balance. I used to work for 16 hours earlier. Though no one asked me to but I did it because of my passion for it. But for the last few years, I have changed. I sleep for eight hours and try to spend eight hours with my family.