Actor Robert Pattinson talks to Adam Stone about his recent film, Mickey 17

What made you want to be part of this project?

Firstly, it was knowing this is a Bong Joon-ho film. He has been on my bucket list of directors I would love to work with for as long as I can remember. I have been watching and loving his films since I was a kid so when this came to me, I was immediately very excited. And then I read the script and really just loved it. It’s a deceptively simple and very funny story at first about a guy who has basically failed at everything but then when you think about the mentality of this character and the situation he puts himself in, it becomes very complex and a very complicated and interesting story.

Were you at all apprehensive playing multiple versions of the same character?

A little. It was a little overwhelming at first but then that’s nothing unusual for me. I’m easily overwhelmed.

Is it true that you partly based your performance as Mickey on your dog?

I based him on a few different things but, yes, one of them was a very badly behaved dog I used to have who, no matter how much you trained him or tried to stop his bad habits, just wouldn’t learn. You could tell it off for doing something like going to the bathroom in the house but it would just roll over onto its back and not care. That’s what Mickey is like to me. He lives, he dies, he comes back but he doesn’t learn his lesson until he finally realises 17 deaths later.