An uninspiring tale trapped in cliches

Except for Antoine, the characters are reduced to one-dimensional stereotypes, failing to offer any real surprise when the story takes an unexpected turn with a providential twist. The underdeveloped plot seems to have limited the actors’ ability to deliver compelling performances.

The film has potentially provocative ideas, as evident in some of its lines. For example, Antoine’s officers often provide pearls of wisdom like, “Heroes don’t always die on the field of battle,” and Antoine tells Hanna not to believe what she sees on television, suggesting that crimes by officers and inside precincts are whitewashed before they get to the media—an insight that warrants a second thought on media coverage. However, the film fails to develop them into an impactful narrative that explores the darker aspects of law enforcement, thus leaving its promise as battered as Antoine in his Fight Club-like flights.

People are not always the way they seem in real life, but in Squad 36, the characters and their grey shades are apparent from the get-go. While Antoine might have stepped away from the team to investigate the case by himself, Sector 36 remains mired in predictable tropes and redundancies