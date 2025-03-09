Her kitchen chronicles

Sanya Malhotra serves a pungent yet insightful menu on Mrs. A remake of Joe Baby’s Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, director Arati Kadav hits home with its simple yet poignant narrative on how women are forced to comply with the patriarchal framework of society, in this case, marriage. Sanya plays the ebullient new bride, Richa. “It resonated with me on so many levels. I have seen Richa in my mother, as well as in my friends and others. It is so relevant and it is time to redefine present gender roles. Working on the film empowered me, and though we make films to entertain, if it’s message speaks to people and starts a conversation, it is a plus for us,” says the actor.
Soon after its release on ZEE5, the film sparked conversations. While on one hand it was lauded for its take on gender dynamics, patriarchy, and women empowerment, on the other it faced backlash by men for its biased portrayal and pitting women against men. Though the actor chooses to refrain from commenting on the same, she says her ideologies are reflected through the work she does.
“My opinions are reflected in my work and from the films and the characters I choose to play. I am drawn towards these stories, which make a strong statement. I want young girls to get motivated by watching this film, to follow their passion and most of all, to choose themselves. I may not be articulate in putting my point across but my superpower is acting and I use the medium to communicate,” says the actor.
Sanya’s filmography is a testament to her beliefs. In her debut film Dangal, she played Babita Kumari, of the famous Phogat sisters, who mainstreamed women’s wrestling in India. In Pagglait (2021), she was a young widow, coping with her inability to grieve, embarking on a journey of self-discovery. In the bittersweet satire Kathal (2023), she was a raw and rustic police officer, investigating a corrupt politician’s stolen crop of jackfruits. “I have been taking risks with my work, and somewhere my directors have the confidence that I can pull off challenges. I have been very clear about not getting myself boxed. I want to do everything.”
The success of Mrs. has translated into many of Sanya’s previous films on streaming platforms climbing up the charts. An underrated talent, Sanya is candid that the constant stress, being in the spotlight, and elevating one’s social currency, which is often regarded as a barometer of success, can get overwhelming. “I have to constantly deal with fighting these negative thoughts about whether I am doing enough, but luckily my team and family keep me grounded. I try not to get impacted by the noise around me. I also remind myself that fame and being part of movies are not something that will always be. I don’t want to restrict myself and would like to explore or learn new things. I find happiness in my job, but if tomorrow I feel I want to do something else, I will go ahead and do so.” With three more movies lined up for release in 2025, Sanya will be next seen in Toaster, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The story of a married couple whose life becomes a roller coaster of misadventures after a wedding gift has gone all wrong.
“I have Anurag Kashyap’s next, as well as Sunny Sansakari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Varun Dhawan and Jhanvi Kapoor. But I am currently also trying to strike a work-life balance and squeeze in time with family as well, which is very important to me,” she signs off with a smile.