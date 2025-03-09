Her kitchen chronicles

Sanya Malhotra serves a pungent yet insightful menu on Mrs. A remake of Joe Baby’s Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, director Arati Kadav hits home with its simple yet poignant narrative on how women are forced to comply with the patriarchal framework of society, in this case, marriage. Sanya plays the ebullient new bride, Richa. “It resonated with me on so many levels. I have seen Richa in my mother, as well as in my friends and others. It is so relevant and it is time to redefine present gender roles. Working on the film empowered me, and though we make films to entertain, if it’s message speaks to people and starts a conversation, it is a plus for us,” says the actor.

Soon after its release on ZEE5, the film sparked conversations. While on one hand it was lauded for its take on gender dynamics, patriarchy, and women empowerment, on the other it faced backlash by men for its biased portrayal and pitting women against men. Though the actor chooses to refrain from commenting on the same, she says her ideologies are reflected through the work she does.

“My opinions are reflected in my work and from the films and the characters I choose to play. I am drawn towards these stories, which make a strong statement. I want young girls to get motivated by watching this film, to follow their passion and most of all, to choose themselves. I may not be articulate in putting my point across but my superpower is acting and I use the medium to communicate,” says the actor.