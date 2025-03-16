Reel-world history lessons

‘I am Just Doing a 9-6 Job’: RASHMIKA MANDANA

They call you the girl with the Midas touch. You are fresh off the success of Pushpa 2 and have an equally amazing roster of films lined up ahead. How do you pick and choose projects and subjects you want to be part of?

I think subconsciously. I operate from a space where I know fully that I’m an entertainer. I’m here to entertain people and keep on doing films that are educational as well as pure entertainment. I’m here to make people laugh with me, cry with me, and make them feel the same emotions that I am feeling on screen. I chose this industry as my life itself. Honestly, I have stopped distinguishing between the two (Bollywood and South).

You are hailed as the national crush. The stardom and fame you have achieved are amazing. But how do you process this?

I feel like this is what destiny has given me. I never thought I’d be an actor. Today I am, and I’ve done several films and worked with amazing people. I feel like I am a normal girl doing a nine-to-six job. Once home, I’m someone who doesn’t talk about work. Even if I’m surrounded by friends from the industry, I make sure that I’m someone who encourages all of my friends to come out of the conversations about films and stuff. So I feel like I’m living the best of both worlds.

This is your first period film. The challenges of playing a woman from that era is that the references are few because women were barely written about. What was it like for you?

In our history books, of course, we read about them, but we don’t understand what the gravity of the situation was back then. So, here from the book itself, we have taken the lead and given the audience a glimpse into the lives of these unsung personalities. So, I feel that’s a beautiful thing we get to do. There weren’t any references when Yesu Bai came to me; my question was, ‘What can I do from my side to look and be the part?’ Laxman Sir told me to work on my diction and everything else will be figured out. That’s all I did.