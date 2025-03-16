Reel-world history lessons

The last decade has seen a rise in films based on historical figures and incidents. Now with the success of the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandana-starrer Chhaava, the spotlight is again on the historical film genre in Indian cinema. Based on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the film has managed to pull crowds to the theatres and made a whopping `700 crores in the first three weeks of its release.
They call you the girl with the Midas touch. You are fresh off the success of Pushpa 2 and have an equally amazing roster of films lined up ahead. How do you pick and choose projects and subjects you want to be part of?
I think subconsciously. I operate from a space where I know fully that I’m an entertainer. I’m here to entertain people and keep on doing films that are educational as well as pure entertainment. I’m here to make people laugh with me, cry with me, and make them feel the same emotions that I am feeling on screen. I chose this industry as my life itself. Honestly, I have stopped distinguishing between the two (Bollywood and South).
You are hailed as the national crush. The stardom and fame you have achieved are amazing. But how do you process this?
I feel like this is what destiny has given me. I never thought I’d be an actor. Today I am, and I’ve done several films and worked with amazing people. I feel like I am a normal girl doing a nine-to-six job. Once home, I’m someone who doesn’t talk about work. Even if I’m surrounded by friends from the industry, I make sure that I’m someone who encourages all of my friends to come out of the conversations about films and stuff. So I feel like I’m living the best of both worlds.
This is your first period film. The challenges of playing a woman from that era is that the references are few because women were barely written about. What was it like for you?
In our history books, of course, we read about them, but we don’t understand what the gravity of the situation was back then. So, here from the book itself, we have taken the lead and given the audience a glimpse into the lives of these unsung personalities. So, I feel that’s a beautiful thing we get to do. There weren’t any references when Yesu Bai came to me; my question was, ‘What can I do from my side to look and be the part?’ Laxman Sir told me to work on my diction and everything else will be figured out. That’s all I did.
What is the fascination with biopics? From Shaheed Udham to Sam Bahadur and now Chhaava. What draws you to the space, since it is not easy to portray the life of another and also give it your distinctiveness?
It is a love story. To be very honest, it’s very organic from my side. I tend to get drawn towards real heroes. As an actor in that process, I get to give something back to society. Some characters from our rich history are unsung and are probably not celebrated beyond a region or a cultural diaspora. I could fail, I could pass, but I will do my best to get attached to those stories and bring them forward.
Apart from your amazing body transformation, what was the preparation to make Sambhaji Maharaj as believable as you have?
The major aspect for me, which was time-consuming, was the physicality. Laxman Utekar, the director, was strict about three aspects before starting filming. The first one was for me to look the part. He wanted me to look like a beast, as I am shown fighting a lion in the film. Second was horseback riding. He was clear that he wouldn’t compromise or cheat. The action sequences of me on the horse had to be done by me, and the third was the action itself.
On the one hand, there is the star quotient and fandom, but on the other, you are the typical boy next door. What is it like to be Vicky Kaushal?
I might sound philosophical, but I truly feel that whatever the tags prefixed to your name, whether it is star, superstar, or megastar, you can earn them but never own them. These are given to you and can be taken away as well, and life is about all that is put together. My job is to keep concentrating on how Chhaava is doing, and then on the next role I take up. I guess one should take everything with a pinch of salt.