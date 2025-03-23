‘It Feels Surreal and I’m in Shock’

A new addition has been made to the Hollywood A-listers. Meet Mikey Madison, the 25-year-old actor, who against all predictions stole the spotlight from the season’s favourite, Demi Moore, and won the Academy Award this year for her performance in the film Anora. Born Mikaela Madison Rosberg, referred to by family as “Mikin” but known professionally as Mikey, Madison began taking acting classes at 14, working on small student films and, at 16, scored her breakthrough role as Pamela Adlon’s oldest daughter on the FX series Better Things.

First of all, congratulations. How does it feel to be an Oscar winner?

Thank you. It feels totally surreal and I’m in shock. I never thought anything like this would happen. My dream always was to be an actress and to make movies. To even be in a movie like Anora is an honour. It is going to take a long time to sink in.

You made a very emotional mention of your family during your acceptance speech. How special was it to have them there with you on your big night?

It meant the world. My parents, my sister, my little brother and my twin brother have been so supportive. My parents, especially. They have been there every step on the way. I couldn’t have done this without the love and support of my family.

Have you had the chance to consider how this moment might change your life?

I really haven’t. I didn’t expect to win at all. I didn’t expect the attention this film has brought me. It’s exciting and also overwhelming at the same time. Right now I’m just excited to spend some time with my family and friends and let it all sink in.