‘It Feels Surreal and I’m in Shock’

A new addition has been made to the Hollywood A-listers. Meet Mikey Madison, the 25-year-old actor, who against all predictions stole the spotlight from the season’s favourite, Demi Moore, and won the Academy Award this year for her performance in the film Anora. Born Mikaela Madison Rosberg, referred to by family as “Mikin” but known professionally as Mikey, Madison began taking acting classes at 14, working on small student films and, at 16, scored her breakthrough role as Pamela Adlon’s oldest daughter on the FX series Better Things.
First of all, congratulations. How does it feel to be an Oscar winner?
Thank you. It feels totally surreal and I’m in shock. I never thought anything like this would happen. My dream always was to be an actress and to make movies. To even be in a movie like Anora is an honour. It is going to take a long time to sink in.
You made a very emotional mention of your family during your acceptance speech. How special was it to have them there with you on your big night?
It meant the world. My parents, my sister, my little brother and my twin brother have been so supportive. My parents, especially. They have been there every step on the way. I couldn’t have done this without the love and support of my family.
Have you had the chance to consider how this moment might change your life?
I really haven’t. I didn’t expect to win at all. I didn’t expect the attention this film has brought me. It’s exciting and also overwhelming at the same time. Right now I’m just excited to spend some time with my family and friends and let it all sink in.
Back when you first read the script for Anora, did you ever think it could be an Oscar-worthy film?
Not at all. I don’t think you can predict something like this. I loved the script and I was just excited to be given the chance to play the character and to work with Sean Baker (writer/director) and the rest of the cast. I loved the experience of making this film and the response has just been incredible. It’s been an incredible journey for everyone associated with the film.
Is there anyone you have met on the red carpet this award season that has left you starstruck?
Pretty much everyone! I have been so lucky to have met so many people I admire, so many amazing artists. Pamela Anderson is one. I am such a fan of her performance in The Last Showgirl, so getting to meet her and become friends with her is just amazing. Demi Moore is another. But I am grateful to all the women I have been able to meet through this experience.
Did you ever want to be anything else other than an actor?
I wanted to be a fashion designer for a while. I’ve always been interested in fashion. I did sewing classes for a while, but I wasn’t very good at it. But my interest in fashion came from films. Growing up I was a huge film buff. I still am. Thankfully, the acting worked out!
The final scene of Anora has got everyone talking. What is your take on it?
It’s about intimacy and Ani’s sexuality. Ani is a sex professional. That is all she knows. The pain, heartbreak, frustration, and anger that has built up inside her over the years have consumed her. She’s unable to communicate it verbally which leads to that one very intimate and honest moment in which she reveals her true feelings in the only way she knows how—physically, without words.
Finally, what is next for you now that you are an Oscar winner?
I honestly don’t know. I have been reading scripts and there are some things I am really excited about, so we’ll see. Right now, I just need to take it all in and take my time, but I’m so grateful to be able to do something I love. It’s what I always have been dreamed of. I hope I can keep on working with inspiring people and play interesting characters. I’m excited to see what’s next but right now I am going to go home to my new puppies, and probably clean up their mess. That’s going to bring me right down to earth.