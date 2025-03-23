Jill of All Trades

Yami Gautam Dhar came under spotlight with her debut film, Vicky Donor. Leaving a lasting impression in the minds of the audiences with her performance, Yami went on to choose strong women characters with films like Uri and Article 370. This time with Dhoom Dhaam, Yami has experimented with comedy as a genre in the story of a couple whose wedding night turns chaotic. “I am grateful. There was a time where I was looking for opportunities. I remember senior journalists would ask me why I was choosy and did fewer films. I did not have the courage to say it at that time that I wanted to work more; I am not getting the kind of work others are,” says Yami.
All praise for husband and writer-director Aditya Dhar, she says, “I know how much time Aditya spends on working on his script. That’s really sacred for me. He will never bypass that process because he has to meet the timelines. Script is the foundation. If the script is not befitting, then you are completing a project and not creating cinema.”
Writing as part of filmmaking is one of the most important aspects for the 36-year-old actress. “Of course, the expression is ours and how we interpret it on screen. But it all comes from writing. I feel that is one department that needs more encouragement and should be given more importance as well as time,” adds Yami.
Talking about balancing motherhood, films, personal life, and more, Yami believes it is something one learns only with time. “I feel motherhood is the strongest emotion, and you only believe it when you are a mother yourself. Nothing and nobody comes in the way. You will go out of the way. As a parent, you will instinctively be there to protect your child, who will always be our priority. We are in a field where we cannot work from home. We are pretty much out there almost 24x7 in audio-visual medium. That means most of the time you need to be aware and present in every way possible. As far as maintaining balance is concerned, you realise the importance of coordination. Usually, you have different perspectives on other things, which all of us do. You may not agree with your partner on everything. But we’ve never had that kind of moment in our lives where it’s a very serious discussion, but at times we go in different directions. And it goes even more definitely for parenting. However, our thinking has to be on the same page.”
Sharing a good relationship with husband Aditya Dhar, the actress believes it comes from empowering each other. “I worked in Uri strictly as an actor and noticed how he brought an actor’s talent on par to his/her craft from A to Z. He understands his actors without making them conscious, and the impact can be seen on-screen. People used to feel I was a simple, sweet, demure damsel in distress. He broke that pattern and cast me for different roles. He has the tendency to break a set pattern for every actor. I like that perspective of his.”
When asked if she believes in luck, Yami feels luck comes when you are ready for the opportunity. “When your state of mind meets the right opportunity, that is luck for me. Of course, we are very spiritual. We believe there is somewhere a supernatural power protecting us. I am of the opinion that if an opportunity has to come to you, it will. If not, it’s even better. Professionally, it’s a conscious choice.”