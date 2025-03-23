Jill of All Trades

Yami Gautam Dhar came under spotlight with her debut film, Vicky Donor. Leaving a lasting impression in the minds of the audiences with her performance, Yami went on to choose strong women characters with films like Uri and Article 370. This time with Dhoom Dhaam, Yami has experimented with comedy as a genre in the story of a couple whose wedding night turns chaotic. “I am grateful. There was a time where I was looking for opportunities. I remember senior journalists would ask me why I was choosy and did fewer films. I did not have the courage to say it at that time that I wanted to work more; I am not getting the kind of work others are,” says Yami.

All praise for husband and writer-director Aditya Dhar, she says, “I know how much time Aditya spends on working on his script. That’s really sacred for me. He will never bypass that process because he has to meet the timelines. Script is the foundation. If the script is not befitting, then you are completing a project and not creating cinema.”

Writing as part of filmmaking is one of the most important aspects for the 36-year-old actress. “Of course, the expression is ours and how we interpret it on screen. But it all comes from writing. I feel that is one department that needs more encouragement and should be given more importance as well as time,” adds Yami.