'The Electric State' film review: A Mix of Genres that Never Gets Going

Watching The Electric State feels like witnessing a film on autopilot. Are the characters making choices that truly drive the story forward, or are they simply acting out the filmmakers’ convenience? Despite ticking the right boxes for a commercial Hollywood spectacle, the film struggles to offer a compelling reason to stay invested.

Based on Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel, The Electric State follows a young girl’s quest to find her brother in the aftermath of a war between humans and robots.

To its credit, the film’s retro-futuristic world is well realised. Instead of envisioning a dystopian future, the filmmakers rewind time, creating a setting reminiscent of a post-World War era. This choice allows for subtle allegories and real-world parallels, offering viewers an observational lens rather than a cautionary tale. The film refrains from being loud or preachy, opting instead for a subdued, thought-provoking tone.