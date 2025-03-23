'The Electric State' film review: A Mix of Genres that Never Gets Going

Watching The Electric State feels like witnessing a film on autopilot. Are the characters making choices that truly drive the story forward, or are they simply acting out the filmmakers’ convenience? Despite ticking the right boxes for a commercial Hollywood spectacle, the film struggles to offer a compelling reason to stay invested.
Based on Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel, The Electric State follows a young girl’s quest to find her brother in the aftermath of a war between humans and robots.
To its credit, the film’s retro-futuristic world is well realised. Instead of envisioning a dystopian future, the filmmakers rewind time, creating a setting reminiscent of a post-World War era. This choice allows for subtle allegories and real-world parallels, offering viewers an observational lens rather than a cautionary tale. The film refrains from being loud or preachy, opting instead for a subdued, thought-provoking tone.
Chris Pratt’s natural charisma shines through as Keats, a goofy yet well-meaning soldier-turned-smuggler, while Milly Bobby Brown anchors the film as the rebellious teenager on a mission. However, both are ultimately constrained by generic character writing. Giancarlo Esposito, unsurprisingly, delivers menace with ease, while Stanley Tucci plays yet another corporate villain driven by profit and control—an archetype that feels all too familiar. In the end, the human characters in The Electric State are little more than adventure-movie clichés.
Given its creative pedigree—the minds behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame—the film naturally invites high expectations. Writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely employ familiar storytelling beats: a tragic catalyst, ideological clashes, and last-minute misdirections. Yet, rather than feeling fresh or nostalgic, these elements come across as derivative, a collection of tried-and-tested formulas.
Ultimately, The Electric State struggles to find its footing, blending science fiction and adventure in a way that satisfies neither audience. Even fans of the book may leave wondering: When did Marvel start making Star Wars movies?
The Electric State
Director: Anthony and Joe Russo
Genre: Sci-fi adventure
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Rating: Two Star