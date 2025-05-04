WAVES of change: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna speak at India's first entertainment summit

From May 1 to 4 at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), Mumbai, the first WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) 2025 unfolded, grandly bringing together icons from all across the Indian film fraternity.

Positioned as a celebration of film, culture, and creativity, the event saw some of the most famous names in the business present: Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Khushbu Sundar, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others.

Reiterating the continuing power and worldwide appeal of Indian films, the summit provided a forum for recognition, dialogue, and cooperation.

Among the many voices that resonated at WAVES 2025, actor Rajinikanth’s address stood out for its timely reflection on current affairs. Condemning the Pahalgam attack that occurred a few days before the summit, and labelling it “barbaric and merciless,” Rajinikanth said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a fighter. He will meet any challenge and prove what we have been saying for the last decade—that he will face even this situation gracefully and bravely and bring peace to Kashmir and glory to our country.”

Telugu actor Nagarjuna launched a new series of postage stamps in honour of cinematic legends Guru Dutt, Ritwik Ghatak, Raj Khosla, Salil Chowdhury, and P Bhanumathi.

Recalling a similar tribute at the 55th IFFI, he noted, “As India marks 100 years since the birth of five extraordinary visionaries, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting pays tribute to their enduring legacy.”