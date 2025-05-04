WAVES of change: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna speak at India's first entertainment summit

From May 1 to 4 at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), Mumbai, the first WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) 2025 unfolded, grandly bringing together icons from all across the Indian film fraternity.
Positioned as a celebration of film, culture, and creativity, the event saw some of the most famous names in the business present: Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Khushbu Sundar, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others.
Reiterating the continuing power and worldwide appeal of Indian films, the summit provided a forum for recognition, dialogue, and cooperation.
Among the many voices that resonated at WAVES 2025, actor Rajinikanth’s address stood out for its timely reflection on current affairs. Condemning the Pahalgam attack that occurred a few days before the summit, and labelling it “barbaric and merciless,” Rajinikanth said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a fighter. He will meet any challenge and prove what we have been saying for the last decade—that he will face even this situation gracefully and bravely and bring peace to Kashmir and glory to our country.”
Telugu actor Nagarjuna launched a new series of postage stamps in honour of cinematic legends Guru Dutt, Ritwik Ghatak, Raj Khosla, Salil Chowdhury, and P Bhanumathi.
Recalling a similar tribute at the 55th IFFI, he noted, “As India marks 100 years since the birth of five extraordinary visionaries, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting pays tribute to their enduring legacy.”
Later, during a panel titled 'Pan-Indian Cinema: Myth or Momentum', with Anupam Kher, Khushbu, and Karthi, Nagarjuna reflected on the success of pan-India blockbusters like Pushpa, KGF, and Baahubali, attributing their wide appeal to authentic storytelling and the allure of larger-than-life heroes.
“For many Indians, just living day to day is difficult. They just want to see magic on screen,” he said. Emphasising the importance of cultural rootedness, he added, “That’s what the larger-than-life stories are doing, without losing the fundamentals of Indian storytelling.
Rajamouli shot Baahubali, frame by frame, thinking it was a Telugu film. He was very proud of his roots and language, and he shot it like a Telugu film, and people loved it across the world! If you are rooted in your storytelling, it will resonate.”
Karthi echoed this sentiment, pointing out that such successes are often a result of long-standing popularity rather than sudden breakthroughs. “Allu Arjun was a star in the North for ten years before Pushpa happened. It wasn’t an overnight success,” he said.
Reflecting on the evolution of audience habits, he noted that even with access to global content, viewers continue to seek out the immersive, celebratory experience that Indian cinema offers.
Meanwhile, Khushbu highlighted the deeper emotional and cultural connection that underpins such storytelling: “When you honour our shared heritage, our songs, our stories, our soil, your film stops being regional or national; it becomes Indian cinema, and that is what makes everything fall into place.”
In an insightful panel discussion titled 'Legends and Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India’s Soul' moderated by Akshay Kumar, veteran actors Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, and Hema Malini delved into the enduring spirit of Indian cinema.
Mohanlal spoke about the fluid boundaries between different cinematic forms, stating that the distinction between art and commercial cinema has become increasingly irrelevant. “I don’t differentiate between the two. It’s the power of storytelling that moves people,” he said, adding that even films seen as artistic have their own entertainment value.
Telugu actor Chiranjeevi offered an emotional look into his cinematic journey, describing acting as his “first love” and a lifelong pursuit of artistic excellence. “I constantly asked myself, ‘What unique element can I bring to become a better actor?'” he shared.
Committed to remaining grounded, he noted that relatability has always been at the heart of his performances: “I’ve always wanted audiences to see me as the boy next door.” Chiranjeevi also acknowledged the influence of seniors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Kamal Haasan in shaping his artistic sensibilities.
Allu Arjun's session 'Talent Beyond Borders' turned into an inspiring deep dive into fame, vulnerability, and creative conviction. Lauding WAVES 2025 as a defining moment for Indian storytelling, he remarked, “India has always had the soul. Now, we have the stage."
Reflecting on a past accident that made him take a break for six months, the Pushpa star spoke of transformation. “It made me shift my gaze inward, from stunts to substance. I realised, as the muscles fade, the mastery must rise.” He described his upcoming film with Atlee as “a visual spectacle rooted in Indian emotion”. “We’re blending international technology with Desi soul; a film for India, and from India, to the world,” he said. Acknowledging the fierce competition in today’s industry, he called it “a battlefield of creativity, resilience, and evolution”, urging artists to remain “authentic, hungry, and versatile”.
From honouring cinematic icons to imagining the future of entertainment, WAVES is not only celebrating the past, it is actively scripting the next chapter of Indian cinema with pride, purpose, and unity.