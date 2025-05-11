‘It’s Action with Intelligence’

You haven’t made many sequels in your career. What made you want to carry on the story of The Accountant?

We didn’t know for sure that we were going to come back and do another one, but then the response to the first one was just so incredibly positive that it made sense. People would come up to me and say how they streamed the first one and loved it, and when are we going to get The Accountant 2? Christian Wolff is a character I was interested to come back to, and I was especially excited to explore more of this world with my director Gavin O’Connor and writer Bill Dubuque. They really came up with an idea for a sequel. So, we were all very happy to come back.

A movie about an accountant is not what many would expect to be so thrilling. For those who are perhaps still catching up with his adventures, what kind of accountant is Christian Wolff?

Christian Wolff is not your average accountant; that’s fair to say. His gift is solving puzzles, complex problems and tracking down financial deception. He is super-smart when it comes to numbers, not so much with people and relationships. He also happens to be expertly trained, both as a money launderer and a deadly weapon. But in terms of managing his personal relationships, he has a hard time coping. He is trying to figure out how to have a relationship with a woman, how to be a good date and how to reconnect with his brother. That is really the heart of the character beyond what he does for a living and just what a deadly weapon he is.