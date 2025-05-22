Indian cinema salutes Banu Mushtaq, Deepa Bhasthi on their International Booker Prize win

In a landmark achievement for Indian literature, renowned Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq has been awarded the International Booker Prize for her short stories collection, 'Heart Lamp'. She shares the prestigious award with her English translator, Deepa Bhasthi.

The collection offers an exploration of the everyday struggles of women living in Islamic communities in the south of India. This win marks a significant milestone for Banu Mushtaq, making her the first Kannada author to achieve the feat. It is also the first time a short story collection has received the International Booker Prize.

The literary world and beyond are celebrating this momentous occasion. Among those extending their heartfelt congratulations is celebrated lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

"Heartiest congratulations to Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq, the author of the short stories collection “Heart Lamp", and her translator Deepa Bhashti for being honoured by international Booker Prize," wrote the legendary Hindi film screenwriter and lyricist about the Booker Prize winner.