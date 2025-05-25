‘Grateful to be a Part of this Story’

Did you read The Salt Path before the chance to be part of this film came to you?

I actually read the book and listened to the audiobook as well and loved it. I was profoundly affected by it. I actually tried to get the screen rights only to find out they had already been optioned and that a screenplay was being written. But I knew I had to be a part of it. It meant that much to me. I feel very grateful that I was able to be part of telling such a beautiful and profound story.

What was it about Raynor Winn’s story that you connected with so deeply?

It was the journey of this couple and what happened to them could really happen to anybody, anywhere, not just in Britain. Ray and her husband found themselves in a state of difficulty just through innocent choices that went wrong. The injustice of it all was what really connected with me through first discovering Ray’s book and the making of this film. Ray went from a state of feeling resentment at losing their home to a place of acceptance, but it took a lot of wrestling with their situation to get to the point where they were really able to embrace the situation and become their true selves.

This is not the first time you have played a real-life character. Was there a particular challenge with this role?

I think there are specific challenges for an actor in playing any character. This was definitely a different kind of challenge for me. I don’t think I have ever had an opportunity to play somebody who has encountered so much tragedy in their lives in such a short period. I have certainly experienced numerous tragedies in my life, but I can’t say if I drew on any of that as an actor.