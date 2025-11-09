In her own frame

Authenticity is something Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t seem to compromise with. From being a reality TV favourite to making her way into films, she brings the same spontaneity that first made audiences connect. Now in her latest film, Ikk Kudi, Gill is trying her luck as a producer. “I have never strategised my life nor do I think before I speak; it just comes from the heart, and I guess it connects with people, and they like the raw and real side of me.”

Gill also plays a double role, that of a grandmother and granddaughter, in this cross-generational family entertainer. “It’s about finding your voice and making your choices. Here, a woman’s right to choose the man she wants to marry, irrespective of societal and parental conditioning. I resonated with both my characters since this is the story of every girl. Despite cultural differences, at the core, every woman is fighting the same battles,” she says.

Even the decision to turn producer for the film seems personal. “This story is so relatable that I decided to put in my own money so that it gets made,” she says.