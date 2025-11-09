OTT review | Ballad of a small player

Edward Berger’s Ballad of a Small Player is a story of slow disintegration, a man turning into a wandering ghost as the past and present blur into one. The film follows Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell), gambling his days away at Macau, Hong Kong, while trying to outrun a life that still clings to him.

As Lord Doyle, Farrell transforms into a man whose hedonism is a temporary fix for a deep lack of self-motivation. Doyle has never moved on from his impoverished childhood, compensating for it by living large even without the means to do so. His overindulgence feeds his stress, which in turn fuels the very escapism he seeks. Farrell portrays this cycle with a nuanced precision that keeps you riveted. The tragic nature of Doyle’s excess—his gambling, his appetite, his hollow pursuit of luxury—becomes a manifestation of his inability to let go of the past, something Farrell carries through the film with great finesse.

The film’s visuals immerse viewers in a world of excess. Through James Friend’s cinematography, along with meticulous set and costume design, every frame feels suffocatingly lush, echoing the film’s theme of nauseating overindulgence. In moments when Doyle tries to escape his situation, wide shots underscore the futility of his attempts. The visual world itself feels alive; its sets and costumes functioning as distinct, breathing characters.