"The Industry Slowly Isolated Me": Anurag Kashyap

A filmmaker who refuses to fit in, Anurag Kashyap is on a roll again, co-producing several South Indian films along with Nishaanchi, which he directed, featuring an all-new cast. Now based in Bengaluru, Kashyap says he’s finally found peace away from the noise of Bollywood. In this conversation, he opens up about the industry that turned its back on him, rediscovering his rhythm down South, and why he took up acting despite never feeling confident about it.

You have made a comeback this year in a big way. How does this new phase look?

I have not gone anywhere and have been here all the while. In fact, I have been busier than ever before. People are surprised that I am doing much more now. Yes, I have learnt one thing now, and that is to work silently. I never realised this magic before.

What was the reason for shifting to Bengaluru?

It was no longer fun. The world was changing so fast, and at the rate it was changing, I couldn’t cope with it. I couldn’t understand anything. I don’t have filters while giving interviews. I answer every question thrown at me. My words were twisted and formatted according to their wish, and it was shown as an opinion. It was no longer a conversation. The industry also accepted that and slowly isolated me to the extent that they shunned me. They didn’t want to be seen with me, thinking that I was dangerous.