Interview |"I want a Place in Hearts of Women": Huma Qureshi

It’s interesting that the characters of Rani Bharati in Maharani and Badi Didi in Delhi Crime demand very different synergies. So how do you recalibrate between a character you have lived with for years, and then step into complete dark zone?

I think it’s part of the job. It is my contract with the audiences and myself. Rani Bharti has become such an important character, and not just for me. I don’t think she belongs to me or the makers anymore; I think she has become one of the people. I remember when I played the character for the first time in the first season of Maharani. We were so disappointed with some of the early reviews. Many didn’t like me, thought I didn’t sound Bihari enough, and some had issues with the writing and direction. So we were very disappointed and thought that next time we would work even harder. But within a few days, it picked up and started receiving love. The same goes for my character in Delhi Crime.

Badi Didi is your darkest role ever, and it’s being hailed as your career’s best. Tapping into the depths of darkness must be liberating. What was it like taking up a character like this?

Delhi Crime doesn’t make crimes look glamorous, but it helps us re-examine ourselves as a society, who we are, and what we have become. It explores ideas, ideologies, and reactions to a crime of such magnitude. When I got the call, I thought they wanted me to play a cop, given the kind of work I have been doing, so I was surprised when they said that I will play the antagonist.

I believe in the show’s politics and its path. I tried my best to make people detest my character as much as they detest the crime itself. If I had to be horrible to these girls who are being trafficked and look at them as a product, I would do that. All my understanding of this issue, and what I feel about it, I brought that into this and made her the most loathed person.