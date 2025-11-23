Manav Kaul speaks on his latest film, Baramulla

Interestingly, the actor was born in Baramulla in Kashmir before his family moved to Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh. The last time Kaul visited Baramulla was three years ago, when he was writing his book Rooh, a novel set in the valley. What interested him about the film’s shoot was that they were filming during the winters. “Kashmir has a different light and atmosphere during winters. It is quiet. If you travel to the outskirts of Srinagar, you will feel the silence of the valley,” he says.

The multifaceted Kaul, who is also a director, producer, and writer, is currently shooting for Jolly Joker, helmed by himself. Based on his own novel Sakshatkaar, the film is on the world of writers and writing. Kaul believes that writers’ brains function differently, and it is difficult to explain that to other actors. “Writers operate at a different level, and their mind can get messy. The more things are grey, the happier they are!” he laughs.

Having directed only two films before this, Kaul is now in the correct frame of mind to take up more directorial work. “Hansa was experimental, and Tathagat, even more so. I have now kind of understood that we need money to make films, and I can’t make a film like a theatre play,” he says, adding that he also finds directing a lot of fun. “I wonder why more people don’t direct films! It’s like weaving a story through images,” he says.

A few days ago, his book She & Hers also came out, and Kaul could not be prouder. His 15th book, originally written in Hindi, is not just a story of queer love, but also a multidimensional lens through which each character, though flawed, seeks a life of fulfilment and understanding. Kaul shares that he had to do a lot of research in order to understand the subject well before writing it, including reading Radclyffe Hall’s groundbreaking The Well of Loneliness and Orlando: A Biography by Virginia Woolf. He is also gearing up for the release of his graphic novel – something he has never attempted before. “The first line we were taught in school in Science class was ‘Vigyaan – aao karke seekhein’ (Science – let’s do and learn). That’s what I do. I do and I learn from my mistakes,” he says.