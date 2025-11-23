Movie review |Playdate: tightening the tropes

From the beginning, it is clear that Playdate is set on being a commercial entertainer, nothing more, nothing less. But with an unfortunate lack of focus, the film keeps getting distracted with itself, like a puppy chasing a butterfly. The story is a solid skeletal foundation, yet the flesh, blood, and the rest of the body lack life.

Playdate follows two men, Jeff (Alan Ritchson) and Brian (Kevin James), who take care of two kids, Lucas (Benjamin Pajak) and CJ (Banks Pierce). Alan Ritchson’s earnest performance as Jeff largely saves the film. Jeff is a former special forces operator who struggles to understand normal social cues. While this could have come off as irritating ignorance, Ritchson converts those potentially annoying traits into funny, likeable moments. Kevin James, usually the comic, plays the straight man this time. Even in his average-man persona, he still delivers a handful of memorable laughs. The film gives its leads the right moments to shine. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the rest of the cast.