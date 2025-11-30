Her Loudest Choice

“You can never be prepared for how the audience is going to react and respond. It has been overwhelming. Post-Covid19, no one can be sure what’s going to work, but what’s going to be definitely worth taking is risk. The risk of getting fresher ideas and making a kind of film. We could have told the story in different ways, through the lens of politics or as a biopic, but we chose to tell it through emotions. This is an amalgamation of fiction and drama,” she says.

She is candid when she admits that there has been a disconnect between the industry and its audience, who now have an array of choices that the industry struggles to keep up with. “This is, in a way, good too, as it would push writers and directors back to the medium which belongs to them. I can try whatever I can as an actor, but a film has to stand on its own. It cannot be just driven based on the first-day box office. It might be true for big stars, even today, but that number is really going down, right? The trend is for the film to hold on to its own perspective.”

Her own filmography stands true to her artistic evolution. Like many outsiders, her career began with television and small projects before she made her debut as a leading lady in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor. Critically acclaimed performances in Badlapur and Kaabil followed, but it was the 2019 hit Bala that marked a turning point. Her role as an ambitious social media influencer showcased a new facet of her versatility. She followed it with A Thursday, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, OMG 2, and the 2024 political thriller Article 370.