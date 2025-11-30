Interview|"Storytelling is a Kind of Magic": Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher returns to the world of misdirection and mayhem with Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, stepping back into the role of escapologist Henley Reeves after more than a decade. In this conversation, she talks about reuniting with her co-stars, the secret craft behind real illusions, and why storytelling still feels like its own kind of magic.

It has been almost 10 years since the last Now You See Me film and 12 years since we last saw your character. How does it feel to reappear with this sequel after so long?

It feels great. I was so happy to be asked to do this film. It was something I know we all wanted, but it took a while to get the right idea and the right script. Director Ruben Fleischer has done such a brilliant job of bringing it all together.

You play escapologist Henley Reeves. What is it about the character that made you excited to play her again?

I just love how fiercely brave she is. She has extraordinary skills as a magician, and that is fun to play, but what I love the most is just how relatable she is. More than anything, she is a mother and trying to do the best for her kids while going out there to do a job.