Interview|"Storytelling is a Kind of Magic": Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher returns to the world of misdirection and mayhem with Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, stepping back into the role of escapologist Henley Reeves after more than a decade. In this conversation, she talks about reuniting with her co-stars, the secret craft behind real illusions, and why storytelling still feels like its own kind of magic.
It has been almost 10 years since the last Now You See Me film and 12 years since we last saw your character. How does it feel to reappear with this sequel after so long?
It feels great. I was so happy to be asked to do this film. It was something I know we all wanted, but it took a while to get the right idea and the right script. Director Ruben Fleischer has done such a brilliant job of bringing it all together.
You play escapologist Henley Reeves. What is it about the character that made you excited to play her again?
I just love how fiercely brave she is. She has extraordinary skills as a magician, and that is fun to play, but what I love the most is just how relatable she is. More than anything, she is a mother and trying to do the best for her kids while going out there to do a job.
What was it like to be reunited with Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, and Woody Harrelson?
It was just the best. We really are like a family—a slightly dysfunctional one. It felt like we had never been apart. Working with those guys is just so easy. And then the rest of the cast was also just incredible.
Now You See Me films are loved for their spectacular set pieces. Is there one that stands out for you?
I think the scene where Woody and I are in the giant water tank. Being back in a water tank again after what happened before (Isla almost drowned when a breakaway handcuff got caught in a grill) was a big moment for me, but a lot of fun too. Because of what happened, I think there was a lot of checking I was okay this time. But hey, I’m Australian. I’m a surf lifesaver. I love being in the water, so I was fine.
Is it true that you had to endure one particular tricky situation while in the water with Woody?
Well, yes. We were in the water for five days, so there were certain challenges that came with that, bathroom breaks being one. We had a ladder for when we really needed to get out. It was fine most of the time, but Woody is someone who drinks a lot of water, so it was clear he would need to go more than I did. The first day, he was in and out a few times, but by the second day, he wasn’t getting out at all. He denies it, but I am sure the water around was warmer than in the rest of the tank (laughs).
Does being part of this franchise mean you now know some magic tricks up your sleeve yourself?
I do, but I’m not allowed to tell. One of the best things about being a part of these movies is getting to work with real magicians. Pretty much everything you see on screen is practical and based on real illusions, so we get to learn a lot about how it’s done. But we are all sworn to secrecy.
Have you ever experienced magic in real life?
All the time. I feel so lucky to work in an industry that is a little bit like magic in a way. Our job is to make people believe in something that is not real. It’s all an illusion, make-believe, it’s storytelling and, yeah, a kind of magic.
How does it feel to be back in the spotlight and be busy?
It feels good. My kids are a little older now, and I have been fortunate that everything has shot around the school holidays. So I have been able to dip my toe in and get stuck into playing interesting roles with people I love working with.
Are we going to see you back as Henley again?
I would love to. It’s not up to me, but I would love to do more. I would love to explore more of Henley as a character, her anarchic spirit and her amazing skills as an escapologist.
Finally, why should audiences go and see Now You See Me: Now You Don’t?
Because it really is magic. It has lots of twists and turns. It’s the old team together again with some new guys in there to mix things up.