Podcast review | Deep Water

Tortoise media is known for their investigative podcasts. Deep Water, their new limited episode series, starts with a deceptively simple world of freediving—a simple, elite but extremely competitive sport. At its core, the podcast is a story about the corruption of a small, elite athletes community and what’s at risk when ego takes over at the integrity. It investigates the infamous ‘Vertical Blue’ doping scandal.

The podcast starts with a simple premise, or the fundamentals of freediving—what does it take to hold one breath and dive to the depths of the sea? But as host and travel writer Lydia Gard discovers, beneath the serene beauty of freediving lies a troubling undercurrent. The podcast begins with the host’s own experience, where she explores the lure and challenges of freediving—drawn to the peace of the underwater world, pushing human limits, and chasing depth.