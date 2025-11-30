Podcast review | Deep Water

Tortoise media is known for their investigative podcasts. Deep Water, their new limited episode series, starts with a deceptively simple world of freediving—a simple, elite but extremely competitive sport. At its core, the podcast is a story about the corruption of a small, elite athletes community and what’s at risk when ego takes over at the integrity. It investigates the infamous ‘Vertical Blue’ doping scandal.
The podcast starts with a simple premise, or the fundamentals of freediving—what does it take to hold one breath and dive to the depths of the sea? But as host and travel writer Lydia Gard discovers, beneath the serene beauty of freediving lies a troubling undercurrent. The podcast begins with the host’s own experience, where she explores the lure and challenges of freediving—drawn to the peace of the underwater world, pushing human limits, and chasing depth.
Early on, rumours emerge within the freediving community. Accusations of doping, athletes using drugs to suppress fear and bypass the body’s warning signals, all in the name of chasing fame. The host, a freediver herself, gradually peels back layer after layer, speaking to athletes, whistleblowers and freediving insiders. The podcast does not shy away from uncomfortable truths.
What makes Deep Water compelling is its tone. It is investigative and thoughtful. The host’s own experience underwater adds humane aspects to this otherwise doping scandal. Her narration of the “addictive” underwater world and the small “family” of freedivers is immersive. Each episode draws you deeper in the water, hooking you to the addictions, fears, peace, and ethics of the scandal. Moreover, the sound design, background and pacing builds tension. You almost feel the pressure of the water, and the uncertainty.
The podcast invites listeners not just to watch from the shore, but to question: what’s the price of ambition in an extreme performance sport? Where is the line between human courage and dangerous obsession for diving deep? But like most Tortoise investigations, this one too refuses easy answers.
In the age of fast content, Deep Water offers a slow, careful unraveling of a hidden story. It’s a must-listen for anyone curious about sport, human ambition, or moral complexity. Just like the freedivers, you are just hooked to it.