Interview|‘I have a Moral Code for Playing Villains’: Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone is bad in Nobody 2, but not in the way you think. At 67, the actor has embraced one of her darkest roles yet, playing a psychotic nemesis opposite Bob Odenkirk. The film became a passion project for Stone and her three sons, who were thrilled to see her take on the part. In this conversation, she reflects on her career highs and controversies and teases her role in the upcoming season of Euphoria.

What made you want to be part of Nobody 2?

I saw the first one with my three boys and loved it. We must have watched it five or six times. It became a family favourite, so when the chance to be a part of a sequel and to work with the great Bob Odenkirk came, I really couldn’t say no.

How did your sons react when you told them?

They couldn’t believe it at first. They’re teenagers, so they rarely show interest in the things that I do, but for this, they did. They were excited about me being part of it and also getting to meet Bon Odenkirk, which they did.