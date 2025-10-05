Interview|‘I have a Moral Code for Playing Villains’: Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone is bad in Nobody 2, but not in the way you think. At 67, the actor has embraced one of her darkest roles yet, playing a psychotic nemesis opposite Bob Odenkirk. The film became a passion project for Stone and her three sons, who were thrilled to see her take on the part. In this conversation, she reflects on her career highs and controversies and teases her role in the upcoming season of Euphoria.
What made you want to be part of Nobody 2?
I saw the first one with my three boys and loved it. We must have watched it five or six times. It became a family favourite, so when the chance to be a part of a sequel and to work with the great Bob Odenkirk came, I really couldn’t say no.
How did your sons react when you told them?
They couldn’t believe it at first. They’re teenagers, so they rarely show interest in the things that I do, but for this, they did. They were excited about me being part of it and also getting to meet Bon Odenkirk, which they did.
How would you describe your character in the film?
I would describe Lendina as nasty, cruel, greedy, and unethical. She is Bob’s nemesis, but she’s a different kind of nemesis because she’s totally psychotic. She’s best friends with Hannibal Lecter! I got to go from being a mom to becoming a lunatic. It was a liberating experience.
This isn’t the first time you have played a villain. Is it something you enjoy?
I do. Villains are always fun to play, but I do have a bit of a moral code about playing them. If I play a villain, I want to go as villainous as possible. If I’m going to be bad, I want to be really bad. I don’t want to be a villain with a good side.
How did you approach the action scenes?
I was ready. Having seen the first movie, I knew what to expect, so when this came to me, I was like, ‘Okay, I am going to get in shape for this’.
Was working with Odenkirk everything you hoped for?
All that and more. We had a blast. It’s rare to get to work with someone like Bob. He is just so brilliant, so professional, hard working, but also a nice guy. I loved working with him.
It’s been 35 years since you became a big name in Hollywood by co-starring with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall. How do you look back on that time?
I remember how it was very clear to me that Arnold was the biggest star. I had all those fight sequences. I studied martial arts three days a week, gained 25 lbs of muscle, and worked out like a crazy person because that’s what you have to do if you are going to face Arnold Schwarzenegger. It was tough. That’s what I remember.
People still talk about that moment in Basic Instinct when you cross your legs. Did you know what you were letting yourself in for when you shot that scene?
I remember we talked about it from the beginning. It was Paul Verhoeven’s idea, but it was a big surprise how it turned out. The way that it was put to me was that you wouldn’t see up my dress. You would just have the illusion. I was surprised when you actually could—and that’s putting it mildly! It was a big shock to everyone back then, but it was a breakthrough for me and for a studio picture to show that kind of graphic nudity.
Who has given you the best advice in your career?
In my acting career, I would have to say Paul Verhoeven and Martin Scorsese have probably given me the best advice. Paul told me that my talent was like an angel that would fly through me and that I needed to get out of its way. I think that was very good advice. He and Martin would tell me about their lives. They were both so willing to create a space with me in what is a very chaotic environment.
Finally, everyone is excited to hear you have joined the cast of Euphoria. Can you tell us anything about it?
I can’t tell you anything really because it’s all top secret. I know that I’m working with Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney, but that’s it.