Podcast review| Simple Ken

Making friends in your 30s isn’t easy, and neither is standing out in India’s crowded content space. That tension sits at the heart of the new season of Simple Ken, Kenneth Sebastian’s podcast that has become a mirror to the lives of India’s most relevant creators, comedians, and lifestyle voices. From candid reflections on friendships and career moves to sharp detours into pop culture and parenthood, the second season feels like a collection of unfiltered conversations stitched together by Sebastian’s easy, understated style.

If you are yet to tune in to this podcast, start with Kusha Kapila’s episode, where she opens up about navigating friendships as an adult, her stint as host in Comicstaan, Delhi’s food, and moving to Mumbai. Thriving in her 30s, Kusha has found her footing as an actor and entrepreneur with her shapewear business. As Sebastian asks her about her acting career, she says she enjoys being onscreen even though she may not find conventional success, but nothing is stopping her from making her own projects. “Being on set has taught me to be a resilient, unaffected, unbothered person who has gone there to do their job,” she reveals.