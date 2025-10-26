His second shot

When he was growing up, Nishil Sheth had never really imagined a career in cinema. “Everyone was trying to do what was expected—MBBS, architecture, engineering—I studied engineering myself,” reflects the filmmaker, who experienced the magic of films through Disney movies in childhood.

Today, that same curiosity and the experiences during engineering have led him to 13th, a Sony LIV original series that released this month, marking his debut in long-format storytelling. Set in the hyper-competitive world of JEE coaching, the show peeks into the lives of students caught in a pressure-cooker environment where ambition, expectation, and self-worth constantly collide.

13th, Sheth says, is less about academics and more about people. “It’s about vulnerability of students, teachers, everyone trying to hold it together,” he reflects. The show is also about second chances. “In Kota, many students take a gap year after completing their 12th to prepare for competitive exams and are called the 13th batch,” he explains. “It’s about that one defining year, the second chance. Even for me, filmmaking was my second shot after engineering.”