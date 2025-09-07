‘I’m Looking for Something a Little Bit Scary’: Olivia Colman

Few actors can flip between heartbreak and hilarity with the ease of Olivia Colman. At 51, the Oscar winner brings that trademark mix to The Roses, a sharp, very British take on the classic story of love turned war. Here, she speaks about working with Benedict Cumberbatch as her on-screen husband and how she keeps herself refreshingly grounded with the projects she chooses.

How did this role come about for you?

It started in Venice eight years ago. I was at the Venice Film Festival at the same time as Benedict Cumberbatch, whom I have known for years. All this time, we have been saying how much we would love to work together. It turns out that saying it at the Venice Film Festival in front of people like writer Tony McNamara and producer David Greenbaum made it happen.

This isn’t the first adaptation of Warren Adler’s book, War of the Roses, of course. How did you feel about that?

This film is quite different from the original War of the Roses film, which is brilliant, of course. Our film is very much a different take while also being a respectful nod to that film. You can see its influence. But Roses is not a remake. McNamara did such a brilliant job in taking this story to another level. It’s still the story of a couple at war, but it’s even funnier, I think.