Podcast review|Not gonna lie with Kylie Kelce

The recurring bit, “Places I Have No Business Being,” has quickly become a fan favourite. In one episode, she recounts an evening out where she found herself completely out of her element at a high-fashion event, poking fun at her own discomfort with a mix of wit and warmth.

Perhaps the most powerful quality of Not Gonna Lie is how it resists the shiny veneer of celebrity podcasting. Kylie may be well known because of her connection to the NFL world, but she never relies on that for substance. Instead, she uses her platform to highlight voices that might otherwise be overlooked. Episodes where she interviews mothers balancing careers in sports, or moments where she acknowledges her own struggles with identity outside of being a wife and mother, prove that this is a podcast grounded in inclusivity and empathy.

In a crowded field where many shows strive for attention through gimmicks, Kylie has built a podcast that resonates because it doesn’t try too hard. Her balance of humour, sincerity, and curiosity has already made Not Gonna Lie one of the standout new podcasts of the year. And if the first batch of episodes is any indication, this is only the beginning of something that will continue to grow, inspire, and connect.

At its heart, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce isn’t just about Kylie—it’s about all of us, and the messy, beautiful, funny, and often challenging stories that make life worth sharing.