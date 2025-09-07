Podcast review|Not gonna lie with Kylie Kelce

Every so often, a podcast arrives that feels less like media and more like a conversation you’ve been waiting to have. Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce is exactly that kind of show. In an industry brimming with polished formats, scripted banter, and over-produced segments, Kylie’s voice cuts through with something rare: authenticity.
One of the reasons the podcast works so well is Kylie’s ability to weave her lived experiences into broader cultural conversations without losing intimacy. In an early episode, she discusses the messy reality of motherhood, from juggling sleepless nights to dealing with the guilt of taking time for herself. Rather than leaning into clichés, she speaks candidly about the days that don’t go right and the quiet victories that do. Another memorable episode centres on women in sports, a theme that consistently runs through the podcast. Kylie welcomes guests who are athletes, coaches, and trailblazers, and the conversations never feel forced. She doesn’t approach the subject as an outsider looking in; she listens, shares her own observations, and lets the conversation breathe.
The recurring bit, “Places I Have No Business Being,” has quickly become a fan favourite. In one episode, she recounts an evening out where she found herself completely out of her element at a high-fashion event, poking fun at her own discomfort with a mix of wit and warmth.
Perhaps the most powerful quality of Not Gonna Lie is how it resists the shiny veneer of celebrity podcasting. Kylie may be well known because of her connection to the NFL world, but she never relies on that for substance. Instead, she uses her platform to highlight voices that might otherwise be overlooked. Episodes where she interviews mothers balancing careers in sports, or moments where she acknowledges her own struggles with identity outside of being a wife and mother, prove that this is a podcast grounded in inclusivity and empathy.
In a crowded field where many shows strive for attention through gimmicks, Kylie has built a podcast that resonates because it doesn’t try too hard. Her balance of humour, sincerity, and curiosity has already made Not Gonna Lie one of the standout new podcasts of the year. And if the first batch of episodes is any indication, this is only the beginning of something that will continue to grow, inspire, and connect.
At its heart, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce isn’t just about Kylie—it’s about all of us, and the messy, beautiful, funny, and often challenging stories that make life worth sharing.