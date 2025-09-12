Lokah co-writer Santhy Balachandran: I enjoyed deconstructing Yakshi-Kathanar lore

I was familiar with these myths and legends since childhood, as I used to read Aithihyamala and Greek mythology. My academic background also helped, especially in understanding narratives around social and political power and how myths get reinterpreted. This project became a platform for me to bring all that to life. Dominic could have made an entertaining film without me, but I’m grateful he allowed me to add layers that deepen the story. For example, Nachiyappa’s mother has no lines, which was intentional. She represents the silent victim of patriarchy. He grew up in a toxic household with a misogynistic father whose core belief—fear leads to respect, and respect to devotion—shapes him. Meanwhile, Kutty Chandra’s mother teaches her a different code of honour, leading the two characters down very different paths. This ties beautifully with the yakshi myth and the symbolism of the crossroads—places where crucial decisions are made.