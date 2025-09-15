The bamboo whisperer

Bamboo has long been a ritual and a part of legends in Mizoram, but for performer and filmmaker Shilpika Bordoloi, it also became a creative pursuit. In the rhythmic clapping of bamboo poles and the stories they hold, she found the seed for her documentary Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw. The short film, set in Mizoram, is a lyrical tribute to the traditional Cheraw dance, or Bamboo Dance, where men strike poles in unison while women weave, step, and leap through the shifting grid with practiced grace. In Mizo, mau means bamboo.

The film is part of Bordoloi’s larger body of work, Bamboo Bodies, and won her 71st National Award for Best Debut Director (Non-Feature). “The relationship with bamboo exists across all states in North East India. I intend to bring out some stories that are forgotten and hold meaning for the community through films,” Bordoloi says.

Traditionally, Cheraw was performed to pacify the spirit of a woman who died at childbirth, considered tragic in Mizo culture. “Women would perform Cheraw as an offering of pacification to the mother spirit for her peaceful transition in the journeys of her afterlife,” she explains.